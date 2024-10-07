James Gunn may not have coined himself the Lord of DCU updates, but none would argue if he did thanks to his willingness to continuously be so transparent with his fans. During a recent interaction on his personal Threads account, Gunn was asked if he plans to keep writing and directing projects once his work on Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker is complete. Gunn had a rich history of writing and directing comic book projects even before his anointment as the new co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, and many people were curious if his new executive position would restrain him from being as involved creatively as he was prior. However, Gunn assured fans that just because he's in charge of all creative decisions doesn't mean he won't be writing or directing:

"Yes, after I'm further down the road with [Superman, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos], there will be [other projects].

This is welcome news for DC fans and comic book movie fans across the board, and some of the most beloved projects from the genre in the last 10 years have been James Gunn products — Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1-3 and The Suicide Squad. Fans are also eager to see his work as the writer of Creature Commandos and Peacemaker, and both the writer and director of Superman, which is due in theaters on July 11, 2025, and will serve as the cinematic launch of DC's new universe. Although Gunn did not specify which projects he would write/direct and which he would serve only as a producer/consultant on, it's still exciting to know he won't be stepping back into a Kevin Feige-esque role.

James Gunn Is Attached to at Least Seven DC Projects

Gunn is only confirmed to be either writing or directing Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, and Creature Commandos, but he has his nose in plenty of other DCU projects. Gunn will produce The Batman: Part 2, which is currently slated for an October 2, 2026, release date, and he will also produce Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will star Milly Alcock in the lead role of Kara Zor-El. He is also attached to Batman: The Brave and the Bold, but casting for the film has not yet been announced. Gunn will also produce DCU projects such as Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost.

Creature Commandos is the first DCU project and will premiere on December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future DCU updates and watch Creature Commandos on Max.

