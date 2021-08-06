Director James Gunn finds himself in the unique position of having made big movies for rivals Marvel and DC, and he concisely explained the difference in working for the two studios to THR in a new interview. Gunn has earned the best reviews of his career for The Suicide Squad, his soft reboot of director David Ayer’s widely maligned (but crucially, commercially successful) 2016 film. Prior to that, he’d directed two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel, in addition to serving as a consultant on other MCU properties involving the characters.

The director seemed to walk back earlier comments he’d made to The New York Times, and said that he regrets not putting his thoughts across like this:

"Kevin Feige is the producer on the Guardians movies. Peter Safran is the producer on this movie. At Marvel, they serve the role of producer and of studio, really. And at DC, there’s a studio and then there’s a producer, so it’s very different in that respect. And actually, I’ve answered that question before, and now I wish I always answered it like I just said. That’s my regret. (Laughs.) Because that’s really the difference."

In that NYT interview, Gunn said that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige “gives more notes” and is “way more involved with editing than people are at Warner Bros.” The director tipped his hat to the new brass at WB, and said that he was given unprecedented creative freedom.

And it shows. The Suicide Squad is nothing if not the uninhibited creative expression of one man. Collider’s own Matt Goldberg wrote in his review that Gunn’s “sensibilities are all over this film from the gory violence to the pitch-black sense of humor to the concept of found family among a group of rejects.”

Gunn was sort of poached by WB in 2018 after he was fired by Disney for unearthed inappropriate tweets from a decade ago, for which he has apologized. This led to a delay in the third Guardians movie, the script for which Gunn had already written and turned in. In 2019, he was rehired by Disney to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after sustained fan pressure and a public vote of confidence from the franchise’s cast. The film is now slated for a May 5, 2023 release.

Meanwhile, you can watch The Suicide Squad right now; the film is out in theaters and on HBO Max (for 30 days). Gunn’s collaboration with DC will continue with a spinoff streaming show centered around John Cena’s Peacemaker.

