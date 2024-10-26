The DC Comics Universe is expanding into its boldest territory yet, as Dynamic Duo is a Batman-centric story like you've never seen before. The new DC Studios' first animated project, Dynamic Duo will reportedly use brand-new animation techniques to bring its vision of Gotham City to life. During the Warner Brothers Pictures Animation panel at the 2024 Lightbox Expo, we not only learned what to expect from Dynamic Duo, but we also learned when we will be able to see it.

While teasing their upcoming slate, which also includes anticipated IP films like The Cat in the Hat and Meet the Flintstones, Warner Bros. revealed that Dynamic Duo is set to release in Spring 2028. Director Arthur Mintz was in attendance as a panelist, and he shed some light on how the film aims to combine traditional puppetry with CG-animation to tell the story of the two comic book characters best known for playing Robin. While it's being described as a modest character-piece, Dynamic Duo will still have plenty of elaborate action sequences that superhero films are well-known for, with Mintz even comparing the film's action to The Bourne Ultimatum.

Dynamic Duo was announced earlier this month and is set to primarily follow a family-friendly story about teenage versions of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd - the two individuals who would go on to become the first two iterations of Robin (later becoming the superheroes Nightwing and Red Hood respectively). Warner Bros even showed a brief snippet of footage during the panel's opening sizzle reel, which shows Dick and Jason having a candid conversation on a Gotham City train. No word yet on if either Dick or Jason will be meeting their Caped Crusader mentor, Bruce Wayne.

Does 'Dynamic Duo' Take Place in the New DCU?

Even though Dynamic Duo is being produced by DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, it's not explicitly clear if the film will take place in the new shared cinematic universe, the DCU, or if it's being considered a seperate Elseworlds story. The film is also being produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, though it has been confirmed that Dynamic Duo will not take place in the same world as Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. Animation is clearly going to be a big part of Gunn and Safran's new continuity, as the DCU's first official project is an animated series with the upcoming Creature Commandos. A different Robin is also set to make his big-screen debut in a later DCU project, with Damian Wayne confirmed to appear in The Brave and the Bold.

The latest Batman-related story, The Penguin, is streaming now on Max.

