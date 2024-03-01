The Big Picture James Gunn shuts down fake photo of David Corenswet as Superman, pointing out flaws in AI-generated image with hilarious commentary.

James Gunn has taken to his favourite Friday activity of updating his Threads account with news from his upcoming Superman film, but today, there's a bit of a twist as the director has jumped on his social media to slam a fake photo doing the rounds which purports to depict David Corenswet in costume as the new Man of Steel. The image, at first glance, seems legitimate given its heavy watermarks — suggesting someone wants credit for it — and its grainy nature, which could mean its been taken with a telephoto lens.

A closer look, however, reveals the flaws. While artificial intelligence is a useful tool, or a malignant one, depending on your point of view, it is not perfect, as this image proves. Gunn has responded to a fan asking if the image is real with an incredible dismissal of the images, by pointing out the problems with it. AI can only go so far, but it still has issues generating things like hands, or even material on clothing, accurately, as Gunn helpfully points out.

Let’s see. Can the man on the left take a photo holding an amorphous black blob while looking through an eyeball on the front of his cap? Can the man on the right’s torso grow out of his right hip and can he be stupid enough to wear his pants with the drawstring in the back? Are David Corenswet’s hands made of wax without any bones or veins? And might Superman’s trunks be knitted with yarn? Ask yourself these questions and I’m certain you’ll be able to answer the question on your own.

'Superman' Costume Fittings Have Only Just Begun

It would have been very surprising if Corenswet was photographed quite so soon in his Superman costume, as co-star Rachel Brosnahan revealed less than a week ago that costume fitting was just underway, with Gunn "sorting through them" as they "figured out the look". Corenswet did don the cape for his screen test, but that suit was the one worn by Henry Cavill, and his final design has yet to be revealed.

Gunn has been extremely open with Superman fans thus far in dropping news whenever possible, and he will want to retain control of his set so taking to social media to immediately dismiss fake news will be welcome to all fans of DC's most famous son.

Superman is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.