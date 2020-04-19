James Gunn Shares List of His 54 Favorite Action Movies of All Time

Buckle up, friends, because James Gunn is here to blow our minds with a stunningly good selection of action movies to watch if you’re in need of something good to watch right now. The list is extensive, with over 50 movies named by Gunn and all of them incredible bangers.

Gunn shared his list in a Twitter thread on Friday, April 17. The director titled the list “A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine” and referred to this line-up as some of his “all time…favorite action movies” on his Instagram Stories boy, so you know he’s not messing around. Gunn offers a broad, broad list of action movies here, pulling from numerous countries, time periods, and different action styles. If you can’t find a movie you like on Gunn’s list, then I fear all hope is lost for you. This line-up has everything you could possibly want to watch right now. I mean, when a list begins with Kung Fu Hustle, The Matrix, and The Bourne Ultimatium (an extremely bold choice), you know it’s gonna be a goodie.

A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine (a thread):

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

The Matrix (1999)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Die Hard (1988)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

JSA: Joint Security Area (2000)

Elite Squad: The Enemy Within (2010)

Lady Vengeance (2005)

(cont'd) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

The list of Gunn’s favorite action movies only gets better from there. He names movie installments in big franchises, like John Wick, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. There’s a strong selection of international movies, too, including ’71, the Mesrine duology, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. There’s even classic action movies in here, like North by Northwest, The French Connection, and Bullitt. Effectively, Gunn has not only compiled a must-see list of his favorite movies, he’s also managed to make a list which could serve as an incredible primer on the action genre if action has never really been your thing.

Check out James Gunn’s complete list of recommended action movies below. For more, get the latest update on Gunn’s upcoming features, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.