James Gunn may be Hollywood’s go-to guy for crafting irreverent ensemble-orientated comic book adaptations thanks to his Guardians of the Galaxy films and this summer’s The Suicide Squad, but the man knows a thing or two about horror.

Not only did he get his start at cult-favorite schlock merchants Troma, but he also scripted Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, made his feature directorial debut with the affectionate B-movie homage Slither and has since gone on to produce The Belko Experiment and Brightburn.

Gunn is also known for his open and engaging discourse on social media, regularly offering updates on his creative process, not to mention his personal preferences when it comes to cinema. The filmmaker has now listed his favorite horror movies from every decade dating back to the 1960s, and you can’t say that the man doesn’t have impeccable taste.

From the 1960s, Gunn went for The Birds, Peeping Tom, Rosemary’s Baby and Night of the Living Dead, all of which are stone-cold classics. George A. Romero gets another selection when it comes to the 1970s, with the unsung Martin nestled alongside David Cronenberg’s overlooked The Brood, the star-studded Invasion of the Body Snatchers remake and Steven Spielberg’s seminal Jaws.

The Thing, Evil Dead 2, They Live and The Fly comprise Gunn’s 1980s movies, a selection of high-concept films with gruesome practical effects. He only named one title from the 1990s, but you can’t argue with Takashi Miike’s queasy, yet hugely influential Audition as a singular choice.

Gunn’s choices from 2000 to 2010 are easily the most eclectic, throwing Bong Joon-ho’s creature feature The Host in with Danny Boyle’s relentless 28 Days Later, the first installment in the Saw franchise and the disturbingly tense A Tale of Two Sisters.

This isn’t the first time the writer and director has thrown out an extensive Twitter list, having previously named his 54 recommended action movies last year to help people get through the first round of quarantine by watching some good old-fashioned running and gunning.

As of yet, Gunn hasn’t named his picks from the most recent decade, but it’s not like he’s got a lot of time on his hands, with The Suicide Squad’s HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker currently shooting before he heads back to Marvel Studios for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Check out Gunn's full thread below:

