The Multiverse of Madness is finally out! While Doctor Strange is busy repairing the multiverse, it is never too early to look ahead to the future of the Marvel Universe or, in this case, galaxy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters next May and the space epic has just wrapped its production. To mark the occasion, director James Gunn took to his Twitter to talk about the emotional moment.

In his lengthy Twitter thread, the director talked about the over 100-day shoot and the over 3000 shots of the film. The picture Gunn shared with his post is of the film slate used for the final shot of the film that the GOTG camera crew presented to the director. He described the scene as “an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot.” It is easy to understand why Gunn would be emotional during this moment as GOTG is his baby, and it must have been extra special given that his brother and Rocket actor, Sean Gunn, was in the shot.

Gunn went on to say, “The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me.” The director continued to express his love for his cast and crew, but also expressed how difficult it was to talk about his love for the Guardians characters. “I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love,” Gunn said.

He would then go on to remind fans again that he still has a year to work on the film, but he went back to that final shot saying it was a reminder of “the warm impermanence of life & love.” Gunn would finish off his statement by showing off another gift from the camera crew. The image he shared is of three hand-made lens caps that all sport a GOTG Vol. 3 theme. One has the classic Guardians comic logo and another has a franchise staple cassette tape with “Vol. 3” printed on it.

There is still not much known about the plot of Vol. 3 yet, but from what we have been teased so far, there are going to be a ton of new characters introduced into this sequel. One of which being Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter. Vol. 3 is going to be the end of an era for the MCU. The Guardians were once seen as Marvel’s biggest risk, and now they are A-list characters alongside the likes of Captain America and Iron Man.

That is all thanks to Gunn and his brilliantly creative mind. He put so much love and effort into this franchise which can be seen in every frame of the first two films. For a film that had a very rocky development, it is nice knowing that it is almost time to see this Guardians team’s final chapter and Gunn’s MCU swan song. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023, but until the final farewell, we have The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ to look forward to in December. Check out Gunn's thread below:

