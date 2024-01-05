The Big Picture James Gunn has no plans to replace Margot Robbie in his DC Universe and would like to work with her again, either as Harley Quinn or in another role, in his upcoming DC projects

Robbie has expressed enthusiasm for reprising her role as Harley Quinn, stating that she's ready to play the character again.

Gunn and Robbie previously worked together on 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Margot Robbie's been lighting up the box office in the past 12 months as Barbie, but she'll still always be associated with Harley Quinn, the manical anti-hero of DC Comics and her signature role. While she hasn't played the part for four years now, she's always up for more, but her future within James Gunn's DC Universe was up in the air. Made all the more complex was the casting of Lady Gaga as the character in Todd Phillips' sequel to Joker, which has officially been categorised as an "Elseworlds" project — meaning it exists outside of the main canon that will be established by Gunn's universe. However, now, Gunn has revealed that if Harley Quinn is to return in movies helmed by him (Gunn has already directed Robbie in the role for 2021's The Suicide Squad), then he has no plans to replace the star.

Taking to his Threads account to drop some tidbits on the construction of his own DC playground, as he is wont to do from time to time, Gunn confirmed that, although he hadn't discussed the prospect of Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn in his DC Universe for some time. However, he would be eager to team up with the actress once again, noting that he currently had no plans for anyone else to take on the role within his own framework for the DCU going forward.

I haven't talked to Margot about Harley for a long time. But I'd love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd's movie or the animated show/s.)

Margot Robbie Wants to Play Harley Quinn Again

Robbie has played a pivotal role in shaping Harley's cinematic interpretations, most notably in the 2020 film Birds of Prey. She has shown enthusiasm for reprising her role in the near future.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie stated in an interview conducted last year with Entertainment Tonight. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

Gunn's first film as the head of DC under his own creative influence will be Superman: Legacy, which will star David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, and is scheduled for release on Friday, July 11, 2025.