James Gunn’s commitment to Marvel Studios is over, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is out and closes the chapter on the team as we know them. While no one is really gone from the Marvel universe, Gunn certainly is by taking on his new role as DC co-CEO alongside Peter Safran, but while the filmmaker is on to designing a slate of superhero content for the rival studio, his impression on the MCU will live on. Turns out, Gunn consulted with Kevin Feige on numerous MCU titles outside the Guardians franchise.

The first thing that crossed fans' minds when Gunn’s new role was announced by Warner Bros Discovery was that he’ll be now the archnemesis of Feige, but the filmmaker quashed all nonsense by revealing that the first call he made after his hiring was to Feige (John Cena was second). Feige too shared his excitement about seeing Gunn’s future DC movies, at the time. And seems like his friendship with Feige has evolved the entire MCU as we know it.

Gunn introduced fans to the Cosmic side of the MCU with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1. He introduced the Kree vs Skrull conflict in the cinematic universe as well as the mythology of the Infinity Stones that became the cornerstones of the Infinity Saga. Speaking to The Wrap recently, Gunn revealed he consulted on other projects as well as a “friend” and “team player.” He said,

"I was consulting on everything. I was consulting on all the Marvel movies. [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] would send me the script for Spider-Man and I'd give my notes. He'd send me the script for Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and I'd give notes on all of those scripts. It was really as a friend and as somebody who was a part of the team and a team player."

James Gunn Is Going to Miss his Marvel Family

While Gunn’s fondness for his cast and characters is a well-known fact. His friendship with Feige and other executives at the studio was little known until some time ago. Speaking to Collider recently, he revealed, "Well, honestly, I’ll really miss my friendship — not my friendship because I'm still friends, but I'll miss my relationship with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D'Esposito] because I really like those guys, and they are incredibly helpful.” But fans can rejoice as Gunn crafts his DC Universe, he also spoke of discussing a Marvel DC crossover someday.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is out in theaters now. You can check out Gunn’s comments below: