James Gunn, recently appointed co-head of DC Studios together with Peter Safran, has used his Twitter account to tease Mister Terrific is coming to the DC Extended Universe. Gunn and Safran have been working on a 10-year plan to unify every DC production on film, TV, animation, and even games as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to copy Marvel Studios’ successful media strategy.

Since he officially took the job of DCEU overlord, Gunn has been using his Twitter account to ask fans which character they would like to see represented in future movies and shows while also teasing some of the projects he would like to develop. Today, Gunn posted an image of Michael Holt, the second man to take the mantle of Mister Terrific in DC Comics.

Created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake for 1997’s Spectre Vol 3 #54, Holt is a self-made millionaire with an eidetic memory and genius-level intellect who trained until achieving peak physical condition to fight crime. The character is also remembered for his T-shaped face mask, also known as T-Mask, a marvelous piece of technology that makes Mister Terrific invisible to any kind of technology. The character was adapted to live-action as part of CW’s Arrowverse, played by Echo Kellum. However, so far, Mister Terrific never got his own film or TV show.

While relatively unknown, Mister Terrific is a fan-favorite comic book character, and his addition to the DCEU would be more than welcome. Gunn has also built a reputation in the superhero business by bringing unknown characters to stardom with the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU sub-franchise and Peacemaker for the DCEU. So, now that Gunn is in charge of setting the course of the DCEU for the next decade, we might see more less-known characters coming to the DCEU.

What Can We Expect from Gunn’s DCEU?

While DC Studios still hasn’t made any official announcements regarding their 10-year plan, a few projects hatched before Warner Bros. Discovery merge are still on track to be released. Those projects include Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, and The Flash movie. Matt Reeves' corner of the DCEU also seems safe, as the filmmaker works on a sequel to The Batman and the Penguin-centric TV spinoff. More recently, we’ve also been surprised by the news that Henry Cavill would be wearing the cape again as Superman, while Aquaman star Jason Momoa teased an upcoming Lobo project.

The future is uncertain for the DCEU, but fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. After DC Studios releases the last movies and series developed before the DCEU overhaul, Gunn and Safran will have complete creative control to tell an engaging story over a decade. We can’t wait to see how their plan will take shape, and you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

The latest DCEU to hit theaters was Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson in the leading role. Check out Black Adam’s trailer below.