James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.

Gunn cut his teeth by working as a writer for Troma Entertainment, an independent film company known for its low-budget horror comedies. He continued as a writer from there, crafting hits like Scooby-Dooand the Dawn of the Dead remake. Making his directorial debut in 2006 with Slither, Gunn has not slowed down as he continues to direct major Hollywood releases while still working as a writer for other projects.

11/11 'The Specials' (2000)

Ironically, Gunn worked on this superhero parody long before he came to direct the same blockbusters he mocked. The Specials follows a team of superheroes described as the seventh-best in the world. Forgoing action to follow the heroes' dull daily lives instead, the movie is a comedy rather than an action film.

As Gunn's second writing credit, his flair for outlandish humor is noticeable from this early entry in his filmography. While The Specials never broke into the mainstream market, it is an often amusing takedown of superheroes starring familiar faces such as Thomas Haden Church, Rob Lowe, and Judy Greer.

10/11 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed' (2004)

While not as beloved as the first movie, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed is still a worthy follow-up to the Mystery Machine crew's first live-action adventure. Invited to the opening of a museum showcasing their past cases, the Scooby gang is back in action when a masked figure steals the displays.

The actors from the original movie all return to reprise their roles, and each is perfectly cast as they bring the iconic characters to life. A third movie was planned, with Gunn set to make his directorial debut after writing the scripts of the first two movies, but it was canceled after the financial disappointment of part two.

9/11 'Tromeo and Juliet' (1997)

Gunn's first feature film credit is a dark comedy take on Romeo and Juliet. Tromeo and Juliet loosely tells the tale of Shakespeare's classic characters while adding plenty of Troma Entertainment's trademark sex and violence. Juliet even turns into a cow monster at one point.

While Gunn is now far removed from working on the deliciously depraved output of Troma, its satirical blood still runs through his veins as all his works feature the same black humor and over-the-top violence.

8/11 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

Seen by many as the definitive adaptation of the legendary cartoon, Scooby-Doo sees the gang reunite for the first time in two years after a bad breakup. Invited to Spooky Island, the young detectives soon discover something is not right at the resort getaway as the guests begin to exhibit strange behavior.

Scooby-Doo was Gunn's first mainstream project, and he originally envisioned a darker take on the characters through his screenplay. Several of his more adult jokes were removed once filming began, and plot lines that commented on the sexuality of Velma and Fred were also dropped in favor of what was deemed a more "family-friendly" tone.

7/11 'The Belko Experiment' (2016)

What is worse than a long day at the office? A long day at the office where everyone else is trying to kill you. That is the scenario that The Belko Experiment pitches, where the eighty employees of a large office building are forced to fight to the death until one remains alive.

Gunn teamed up with Wolf Creek director Greg McLean for this Battle Royale-inspired death game. While it does not lean into the office setting quite as much as it could have (death by stapler, anyone), The Belko Experiment is still an entertaining watch and sure to please anyone looking for a tight action-thriller.

6/11 'Slither' (2006)

For his directorial debut, Gunn decided to tackle intergalactic parasitic slugs, and the result is one of the best horror comedies of the 2000s. When one of these invading aliens crash lands in the woods of an American town, local man Grant (Michael Rooker) becomes infected and starts spreading the worms to the rest of the townsfolk.

Nathan Fillion and Elizabeth Banks star as the heroes, and their chemistry and willingness to buy into Gunn's script help to elevate the movie. Slither failed at the box office, but it remains an underrated part of Gunn's filmography and an undeniable cult classic.

5/11 'Super' (2010)

Gunn's second stab at the superhero genre before he joined the MCU, Super stars Rainn Wilson as Frank, a meek cook who decides to become a superhero after his wife, Sarah (Liv Tyler), leaves him for a local drug dealer, Jacques (Kevin Bacon).

Adopting the moniker of the Crimson Bolt, Frank fights crime alongside his overly-enthusiastic sidekick, Libby (Elliot Page). A realistic take on vigilantism, Super does not shy away from showing the dangerous nature of taking the law into one's hands while also proudly displaying Gunn's knack for R-rated violence.

4/11 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

If the first movie was an introduction to the unknown comic book characters for moviegoers, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is an examination of the family dynamic shared between the crew of the Milano. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is given primary focus as he meets Ego (Kurt Russell), who claims to be his father.

Vol.2 is not as strong as its predecessor, but it is still a great entry in Marvel's Phase Three. Gunn delivers some genuinely emotional moments between the characters, and the stellar cast is up to the task. Vol. 3 is due next year, and fans are clamoring to see how Gunn wraps up the saga of Marvel's most beloved space team.

3/11 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

After Gunn was fired by Marvel, DC quickly swooped in and signed him up. Given his choice of which property to adapt, Gunn chose the Suicide Squad, and his take on the bad guys gone good resulted in one of the best movies in the DCU.

The Suicide Squad shines a spotlight on a bunch of underappreciated DC characters while allowing Margot Robbie another swing at Harley Quinn. The property was the perfect choice for Gunn, and without the restrictions of Marvel's family-friendly mandate, he delivered a mighty superhero story full of glorious violence and coarse language.

2/11 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Zack Snyder has always been a divisive director, but his take on George A. Romero's classic Dawn of the Dead remains one of the best horror remakes ever. Taking the concept of the original and expanding the cast, scope, and action, Dawn is a thrill ride and deserves to be called one of the best zombie movies of all time.

Gunn provided the screenplay for the film and veered it into more action-orientated territory than the original's slower pace. While the movie focuses more on gunfights with the undead rather than developing its characters, the large cast is still focused on enough to create a sense of sadness as they each fall victim to the ravenous horde.

1/11 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Gunn's best movie and one of the best entries in the entire MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy is everything a great Marvel movie should be: action-packed, funny, moving, and a gateway for audiences to discover some of the best comic book characters in history.

Guardians is the origin story of the ragtag group of space mercenaries, showing how the small crew of criminals first met and why they stand together. While the characters all remain standoffish with each other, it eventually culminates in one of the best superhero teams within the MCU.

