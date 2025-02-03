James Gunn is one of the most unique voices in film and television. From starting at Troma Entertainment to managing big-budget blockbusters, Gunn has gathered a lifetime of experience that shows in his finished products. His skills as a writer, director, and creator have put him in the position to guide other creatives as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran.

With so many exciting projects planned for the future, such as his upcoming Superman film, now is a fantastic time to look back at his impressive body of work. Whether it was his contributions as a screenwriter, director, or both, this is a rundown of the best works of James Gunn.

10 'Super' (2010)

Long before Gunn would get the chance to direct Superman, he made an ultra-low budget film about a hero without powers in the black comedy Super. Frank (Rainn Wilson) is facing a moment of crisis after his recovering drug addict wife, Sarah (Liv Tyler), leaves him for a drug-dealing strip club owner, Jacques (Kevin Bacon). Frank dresses in a red costume, and under the name the Crimson Bolt, he doles out justice by hitting people with a large wrench. As his popularity grows, Frank sets himself on a collision course with the man his wife left him for.

Shows like The Boys were close to a decade away from challenging superhero conventions, but Gunn’s darkly comedic tale explores the real ramifications of fighting criminals in the name of justice. When the Crimson Bolt’s wrench cracks down against a criminal’s head, a large POW doesn’t appear on the screen to hide the fractured skull and the blood to go with it. The simplicities of comic book moralities don’t apply to the real world, and Gunn shows the audience that heroes don’t survive every battle and happy endings sometimes involve letting go of the dream.

9 ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy have set up a base in Knowhere. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) can’t shake his depression from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), so his friends plan to lift his mood with a surprise Christmas celebration. Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) remember Peter’s love for Kevin Bacon, so they do the logical thing and abduct the actor from Hollywood. Peter is touched by the gesture but overjoyed when he finds out Mantis is his half-sister.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a clever throwback to Christmas extravaganzas like the cringe-inducing Star Wars Holiday Special. The special manages to include all the things from a lame holiday cash-in, like shoehorned guest stars and a musical number from an accomplished band via The Old 97’s singing “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here.” What the special also includes is an incredible amount of heart with a special peek into Yondu (Michael Rooker) being a secretly kind dad.

8 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' (2023)

A surprise attack from Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) leaves the Guardians down one member when Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is seriously wounded. The loss of one teammate is still fresh in the Guardians’ memories, so they desperately search for a way to revive their fallen friend. While the Guardians look for solutions, Rocket looks back on his life and how he came to have the genius-level intellect he’s known for. As the team races against time, members, both new and old, will work together one last time to right the wrongs of Rocket’s past.

The miraculous thing about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is that Gunn, a director not shy about killing any character if it’s their time, bestowed mercy to the superhero team. Granted, it’s a small victory; because no matter how permanent a death may seem, in the world of comic books, there is no definitive goodbye. However, as the characters stay frozen in time, their creators will eventually move on – as was the case for Gunn. With Rocket’s story told, Gunn was able to properly say goodbye to the beloved crew of misfits he helped make household names.