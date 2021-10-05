James Gunn may have had a rough go of it but now he's creating amazing content for the DCEU and he's not done after Peacemaker. In a tweet response to someone asking about his future with Warner Bros. and their famed heroes, Gunn responded by seeming to confirm that he's working on something other than the John Cena-led Peacemaker series.

Going back and forth, two Twitter users were trying to decide what it meant and whether or not Gunn was working on multiple projects or just Peacemaker until finally, the director stepped in. Gunn tweeted, "Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker," to stop the back and forth, but now we have more questions. DC FanDome is happening on October 16, so we could see more confirmation from Gunn there.

Is this going to be a continuation of his work on The Suicide Squad? Will we get to see more of the characters he introduced or something completely different? After he finishes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, maybe he will shift his focus completely to the Warner Bros. heroes or maybe he will just do these two projects coming up. Either way, it is exciting to have Gunn working on something else — whether that be the Ratcatcher 2 series we all need in our lives or something else entirely.

You can catch Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad on 4K, Blu-ray or Digital starting October 26, or you can catch up on his Marvel films in preparation for Peacemaker, but chances are we'll find out what this new project is at the DC FanDome for 2021. Again, if you want to make a Ratcatcher 2 series, Gunn, all of us would love it.

