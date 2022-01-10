James Gunn revealed he’s involved with another TV project for DC after Peacemaker. During an exclusive interview with Collider's own Steven Weintraub, Gunn confirmed that he’ll keep working with DC. However, the director didn’t reveal if the upcoming project is another spinoff of The Suicide Squad.

When asked if he was involved with another project for DC, Gunn tried to retain the mystery about his future productions. In Gunn’s words: “You know, we're stepping forward. It keeps happening. We'll see what's happening, and I'll know what's happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning.” However, once asked directly if this secret project would be for TV or film, Gunn gave a direct reply: “It's TV. There you go.”

While Gunn could be the producer of this new project, he usually prefers to handle writing and directing himself. So, it’s most likely that Gunn helms the new DC TV project. Also, considering how Gunn repeatedly said that he would love to explore other characters from The Suicide Squad, his new project could well be another spin-off in the same format as Peacemaker. Lastly, it’s worth noticing how Gunn said he was working on this TV project “this morning”, which indicates this could be the next project in Gunn’s career, right after he wraps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

While The CW has dominated the market for DC shows for the last decade, Warner Bros. has recently made an effort to produce original shows for HBO Max tied to their biggest theater releases. For example, Matt Reeves’ The Batman already has two spin-off series confirmed, the first focusing on Gotham City Police Department, while the second explores Colin Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin.

Peacemaker was conceived by Gunn while The Suicide Squad was still in postproduction. The eight-episode show will focus on the titular villain and give the public the opportunity to know more about Gunn’s iteration of the character. Gunn had previously said his experience working on Peacemaker has been so satisfying that he’s thinking about producing only for television, so it’s not surprising he’s already discussing a new DC project for TV.

Gunn is currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 along with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. There’s no information on the plot of either the Holiday Special or Volume 3, but GOTG3 will bring back Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as the Groot’s voice. Will Poulter also joined the film cast as Adam Warlock. Recently, Gunn also teased that a new character will be introduced in the Holiday Special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ in December 2022, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in May 2023. Peacemaker will debut its first three episodes on HBO Max on January 13, with new episodes coming weekly after. Look for more from Steve's interview with James Gunn soon.

