James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and the creative force behind The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and next year's highly anticipated Superman, has fans eagerly awaiting his next move in the DC Universe as his grand plans are starting to come to fruition. In a lengthy interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub — alongside Dean Lorey, executive producer and showrunner — to promote the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series, Gunn revealed that while he’s juggling several projects, he has yet to decide which one will be his next directorial venture. Given that he's the boss, he's certainly got plenty to choose from.

“I haven't,” Gunn admitted when asked if he'd chosen which project he'll helm next. “I've got like four different things that I could do, and I'm going to kind of jump back and forth between those things. I'm going to see which one really speaks to me, and that's the one I'm gonna do.”

While Gunn didn’t drop specifics, he made it clear that each potential project has to fully align with his vision for the new and improved DCU, which is to be a connected but flexible universe driven by strong storytelling that also makes creative sense, and isn't just a film or a series for the sake of it.

“One thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning […] is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is.”

What Is On the Horizon for the DCU?

Close

The commitment to quality over quantity is already welcome news for DC fans who are bruised by the disastrous attempts to build the DC Extended Universe. Alongside Superman and Creature Commandos, Gunn is also overseeing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow which will star Milly Alcock in the title role, and Lanterns, a series for HBO that's stacked with star power including Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald. Gunn praised the scripts for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the Lanterns series, describing them as “wonderful, wonderful work," which just served to underscore his commitment to revitalising DC by focusing on quality storytelling rather than rushing projects to meet deadlines.

Superman is set to fly into theaters in July 2025, while Creature Commandos is set to premiere on Max on December 5. The series will release new episodes weekly, with the seven-episode season concluding on January 16, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more from Weintraub's chat with James Gunn and Dean Lorey.

Get Max