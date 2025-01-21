As Creature Commandos gets fans and critics’ approval and the first trailer of Superman tugs at fans’ hearts, James Gunn is hard at work, not only finishing the David Corenswet-led feature but also charting out the rest of the DC Universe. The fan-favorite director recently teased on Threads, he's already writing his next project.

Gunn unveiled a long list of titles consisting of various series and movies in the first chapter titled Gods and Monsters in his new universe. While the aforementioned titles are just to kickstart everything on the small and the big screen, there are many titles fans are eagerly waiting for and Gunn, being the DC architect, has to divide his time and attention to every project, regardless of whether he’s writing or directing it or not. Nonetheless, Gunn likes to keep his fans posted about his work, and in a new post, he teased that he is already writing his next project. He said:

"The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker, but I’m also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects."

While the director refrained from revealing which movie or show he’s exactly writing, he added that all this work is still “much less overwhelming than when I was directing.” Given Superman's promotions will likely kick into high gear soon, Gunn is wise to keep his secrets close to the vest.

‘Superman’ Will Take on the World in July

Next from DC Universe is the debut of Corenswet’s Superman on the big screen. The movie’s first trailer was loved by the fans, especially for the presence of Krypto, Kal-El’s faithful companion, whom we haven’t seen in live-action before. The movie will see Man of Steel trying to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing while facing his nemesis Lex Luthor and starts at a point where he is already working with Daily Planet.

The previously released trailer has fans’ hopes up as they wait for more marketing material to roll out. While the exact runtime of the feature isn’t known, Gunn previously teased, "It's not finished yet so I don't know. Under two and a half hours," which puts it on par with previous Superman movies. The movie has an exciting cast full of compelling performers, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathigi as Mr. Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and many more.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more.