There isn’t a single executive in Hollywood with the same track record of transparency as James Gunn, and he just dropped yet another update on one of his biggest upcoming projects. On his personal Threads account, Gunn revealed that he is not directing any episodes of Creature Commandos, the upcoming animated DCU series set to premiere on Max on December 5. Gunn did mention that he was involved in directing the voice actor’s recordings and was involved in an overseeing capacity, but that other unnamed directors helmed all episodes of the series, with Dean Lorey leading the charge. Gunn is credited as the writer of the series, which is based on the DC comic books by Pat Broderick and J.M. DeMatteis, and his co-CEO, Peter Safran, is also a producer on the project.

Creature Commandos is the first official DCU project, and Gunn has assembled an impressive voice cast to bring the characters to life, with some already confirmed to be appearing in live-action. Anya Chalotra, best known for his role as Yennefer in Netflix’s Witcher series, will portray Circe in Creature Commandos, with Russ Bain playing Craic Brother. Viola Davis will reprise his role as Amanda Waller in the animated series, with James Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn portraying both G.I. Robot and Weasel. Alan Tudyk has been tapped for the role of Doctor Phosphorous, with David Harbour also playing Eric Frankenstein. Frank Grillo will also portray Rick Flag Sr. in the animated series, and he’s also been confirmed to step into live-action and portray the character as well in both Peacemaker Season 2 and Superman.

What Else Is Coming Soon in the DCU?

After Creature Commandos wraps up its first season on January 16, the DCU will next look towards the release of Superman, the first official DCU movie which is slated to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Following Superman on the release schedule is Peacemaker Season 2, which is near the tail end of filming, but is still lacking an official release window despite being expected to arrive sometime next year. Other DCU projects in active development moving forward with exciting updates include Lanterns, the HBO series that recently cast Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the DCU film starring House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

The first episode of Creature Commandos will premiere on December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future DCU updates and watch Creature Commandos on Max.

