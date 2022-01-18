According to writer and director James Gunn, one of the stars of The Suicide Squad’s HBO Max TV show spinoff Peacemaker is coming back for a future DCEU movie. Speaking to the TV's Top 5 podcast, Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker is part of the bigger DC universe and that one of its recurring characters is also set to return in a “big” release.

When asked how Peacemaker connects to other DC productions in theaters and TV, Gunn quickly confirmed the show doesn’t take place in a separate universe. As Gunn puts it:

"It [Peacemaker] is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters... I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that's from here. So we are connected to all of this. Who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they're massive players in Infinity War [Avengers] and Endgame [Avengers]. So who knows what's going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever."

What’s curious about Gunn’s quote is that the director not only teases a returning character but infers that fans already know about it. This declaration could ratify an early report by Cinema Reviewed that claimed Jennifer Holland would be back as NSA agent Emilia Harcourt for Black Adam. Emilia showed up for the first time in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and is now part of the main cast of Peacemaker. However, since Black Adam will be a prequel involving the Justice Society of America, it’s still unknown how the NSA agent could be connected to the plot.

Peacemaker premiered last week with three episodes. The series brings back agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt, with new reinforcements coming from DC’s beloved criminal Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and two new characters created especially for the show: Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). Together with the mercenary Peacemaker (John Cena), the new team is charged with taking down a mind-controlling menace known as “butterfly.” The codename could refer to the interdimensional maggot villain Mr. Mind, who showed up in the post-credits scenes of Shazam!, which might hint at another connection between the series and the upcoming Black Adam.

New episodes of Peacemaker come to HBO Max every Thursday. Black Adam comes to theaters on July 29.

James Gunn on ‘Peacemaker,’ The Secrecy Around Episode 8, That Opening Song, and Giving Peacemaker a Bald Eagle For a Partner Gunn also provides updates on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and the status of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.'

