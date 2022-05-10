One series that has captured the hearts of many comic book fans over the past year has been DC’s Peacemaker. The HBO Max Original from the creative mind of James Gunn ended its first season back in February, but a lot of fans are still buzzing about this wacky series. That is in part due to the show's opening title sequence that sees the cast of Peacemaker hilariously dance to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It”. Many fans have shared their own version of the quirky intro and Gunn himself has even shown fans how to perform the moves themselves. Now the director has shared another rendition of the dance, this time courtesy of Norway’s Gullruten Awards.

The award show, which celebrates the Norwegian TV industry, started off its show with a rendition of the now iconic sequence. Gunn tweeted about it saying, “The biggest stars in Norway do the #Peacemaker dance on their TV awards show. A little too much smiling but I know it’s hard to hold back when you wanna taste." While their version does feature a lot more smiling than the one seen in Peacemaker, as Gunn cheekily pointed out, their performance is filled with vibrant energy and colorful costumes.

Peacemaker is an American anti-hero, but it is easy to forget how much global reach these properties have. This spinoff of the highly praised The Suicide Squad was a wacky, hilarious, action-packed, and surprisingly emotional ride and John Cena's performance added a unique vulnerability to Peacemaker’s story.

The show's bubbly intro makes you want to get up and dance every time you hear it. There is just something simplistically euphoric about Cena and the rest of the cast busting out a few absurdly charming moves, making this one of the rare TV intros you never want to miss. Gullruten’s version is just another reminder of why.

Peacemaker has already been renewed for Season 2 and The Suicide Squad’s world is quickly expanding even further as a series revolving around Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is currently in the works at HBO Max.

As we wait for Season 2, you can watch the performance from the Gullruten Awards down below and catch Peacemaker Season 1 on HBO Max now.

