Even though Peacemaker’s first season ended last month, fans still can not stop talking about how extremely fun and entertaining the show was. One of the best parts of every episode was watching the intro dance sequence with “Do Ya Wanna Taste it” by Wig Wam blasting in the background and a couple of creative fans have taken it upon themselves to do their own stylized intros.

The first fan-made intro comes courtesy of the Brick Cucumber YouTube channel where all our favorite characters are turned into Legos. Seeing a Lego John Cena come out of the shadows and pull off the now-iconic dance moves is such a delight and the animation is really well done. Also, characters like Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and Eagley have somehow never been cuter. This is a one-to-one re-creation of the intro right down to the set design, neon lights, and transitions. These Legos must have stretched beforehand because they are hilariously limber and, right until the last group shot, all you want to do is join them in their charming shenanigans.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Peacemaker' Behind the Scenes Video Highlights Incredible VFX Work

The last fan-made video is by the YouTube channel DudeWatches8Bit. They take us back to the 80s and classic video games with an 8-bit rendition of the intro. The nostalgic version from Chiptune Cover is extremely catchy, works surprisingly well with the song, and would be perfect for a retro beat 'em up featuring Peacemaker and his bizarrely lovable team. There are no vocals featured in the video itself, but fans of the series know the song so well by now that it is really hard not to sing along to this awesome version. Just like the adorable Lego adaptation, Peacemaker’s dance moves breathe new life in 8-bit. It will be hard to wipe your dumb smile off your face once you experience it.

James Gunn’s Peacemaker was such a refreshing superhero show due to its ridiculously fun blend of humor, heart, and thrilling rated-R action. This all starts with the memorable intro. Every time you watch it, it is like you are discovering it for the first time. The intro is full of bubbly creative charm, and it is always great to see that clear passion rub off on its fan base. Peacemaker has already been renewed for a second season and is expected to come out sometime in 2023. If you need an excuse to watch the Peacemaker intro for the billionth time, you can watch these two amazing fan renditions down below.

'Dune 2': Austin Butler in Talks to Play Feyd-Rautha A fan favorite character is coming to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Shane Romanchick (250 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick