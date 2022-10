Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that James Gunn and Peter Safran were officially named Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios, which means they will oversee all future studio productions. The announcement also reiterates that every DC production, be it film, TV, or animation, will now be under the same banner, with the newly appointed duo becoming the main responsible for designing the 10-year plan for DC adaptations.

