Co-head of DC Studios James Gunn revealed on Twitter that he’ll reveal part of the 10-year plan to unify every DC production into a single cohesive narrative this month. Gunn and Peter Safran were given the keys to the DC kingdom last October and have been working on a long-term plan that involves films, TV shows, animated productions, and even video games.

Ever since Gunn and Safran took over the hard task of cleaning the DC house and building a solid cinematic universe, we’ve been flooded with leaks, rumors, and blatant lies about where DC heroes would go next. While Gunn and Safran have been working on their plan under absolute secrecy, we already know Momoa might not play Aquaman in the new DCEU, Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped, and Henry Cavill is not coming back as Superman after all. Of couse, we are all dying to know what’s exactly going on inside DC Studios’ closed door, which is why fans are constantly pestering Gunn on Twitter.

After a new report from Variety came out, some fans asked Gunn to clear things out again. The report claimed Gunn and Safran’s plan would only cover three years of the DCU and that Wonder Woman was not a character the duo would prioritize. Gunn replied to the rumors by saying that “it’s not true” Wonder Woman was not part of their plan and that their “slate is 8 to 10 years,” as previously stated. However, Gunn revealed, “will only be announcing some of it this month.”

Image via Warner Bros Studios

RELATED: The DCU Behind-the-Scenes Drama Is More Interesting Than the DCU Itself

So, while a ten-year plan exists, Warner Bros. Discovery wants to play safe and only release part of the slate to fans. Nevertheless, it’s great to know some news is coming in the next few weeks. Even if the initial announcement only covers three years, there’s a lot Gunn and Safran can do in that timeframe.

What James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU Looks Like So Far?

While no one can tell for sure what Gunn and Safran have been cooking, the duo still has to deal with a bulky slate of DC productions currently in development. This year, we’ll get the theatrical releases of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Those four movies were created under the previous direction, and no one knows if Gunn and Safran intend to add them to their current DCU plan. Then, we also have Joker: Folie À Deux, which takes place in its own corner of the DC Universe and doesn’t seem like it might fit like all the rest. Finally, Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe seems safe, as Gunn has previously announced The Batman 2 and the Penguin series wouldn't merge with their plans. Still, if the idea is to create a cohesive story, DC Studios will have to deal with all these loose ends at some point.

Gunn and Safran are not afraid to make some fans angry with their decisions, which we would say is the right approach to dealing with a new DCU. DC Studios’s productions were stretched thin in so many different directions that it’s impossible to create a good cohesive story without breaking down some stuff along the way. Sometimes, that might be painful, but we cannot judge their choices yet. If we are lucky enough, Gunn and Safran will build solid foundations to hold DC Studios' ambition for many years.

As Gunn and Safran reveal more details about their plans for the DCEU, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider. Check out our interview with Gunn about Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. You can also check Gunn's original tweet below.