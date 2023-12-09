Director James Gunn is known for his unique blend of irreverent comedy and genre-defying storytelling. He gained widespread recognition for directing and writing Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequels, which infused the superhero genre with his trademark humor and memorable musical choices. Gunn's filmography also includes the darkly comedic Super, starring Rainn Wilson, and the outrageous horror-comedy Slither. His next project is set to be the upcoming Coyote vs. Acme, a new spin on Wile. E Coyote.

Like most successful filmmakers, Gunn is also a huge movie fan who has praised scores of films over the years. He published a list of his top ten favorite directors and movies back in 2016, and in 2020 he shared a list of his favorite action films that included more than fifty titles. Here are some of the most intriguing movies he recommends which should appeal to fans of his work.

10 'Hail the Conquering Hero' (1946)

Directed by Preston Sturges

Hail the Conquering Hero is a comedy-drama directed by Preston Sturges, the noted screwball comedy filmmaker. It's a satire of wartime America, centering on Woodrow Lafayette Pershing Truesmith (Eddie Bracken), a young man discharged from the Marine Corps due to chronic hay fever and a series of comical mishaps. Ashamed to face his hometown with the truth, he pretends to have been a war hero, inadvertently becoming the center of adoration and hero worship.

The story unfolds as Truesmith is coerced into running for mayor by a group of well-intentioned friends, naturally leading to all kinds of hilarious complications. The movie succeeds thanks to a brisk pace, rapid-fire jokes, and thoughtful themes. Gunn included it on his list of his ten favorite films by his ten favorite directors.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Together' (2000)

Directed by Lukas Moodysson

Together is a comedy-drama by zany Swedish director Lukas Moodysson, who also made the terrific Show Me Love and Lilya 4-ever. This one explores the dynamics within an eccentric group of neighbors living in a 1970s Stockholm commune. The film's central characters are Goran (Gustaf Hammarsten) and his two children, Eva (Lisa Lindgren) and Stefan (Sam Kessel), who move into the commune after leaving their unhappy home.

As the characters grapple with personal struggles, political ideologies, and the challenges of communal living, Together paints a vivid and often humorous portrait of the counterculture movement of the era. It's another movie that made Gunn's top ten. Edgar Wright is also a big fan of the film, describing it as a "swinging gem".

Watch on AMC+

8 'The Brood' (1979)

Directed by David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg directed this body horror about Dr. Hal Raglan (Oliver Reed), a controversial therapist who practices a radical form of psychotherapy known as "psychoplasmics." His patient, Nola Carveth (Samantha Eggar), is battling severe psychological distress and a history of abuse. As Raglan's unconventional treatment progresses, a series of grotesque and violent events begin to unfold, and it becomes evident that Nola's therapy is taking a sinister turn.

The Brood delves deep into themes of trauma and parenthood, earning it a cult following over time. Cronenberg wrote the film in the aftermath of his own difficult and adversarial divorce, explaining, "The Brood is my version of Kramer vs. Kramer, but more realistic." Gunn named it his favorite Cronenberg film.

The Brood Release Date May 26, 1979 Director David Cronenberg Cast Oliver Reed , Samantha Eggar , Art Hindle , Susan Hogan Rating R Runtime 92

Watch on Max

7 'JSA: Joint Security Area' (2000)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

JSA: Joint Security Area is an action thriller from South Korean maestro Park Chan-wook, the filmmaker behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden. Set against the backdrop of the Korean Demilitarized Zone that divides North from South, the film follows a neutral Swiss Army major, Sophie E. Jean (Lee Young-ae), who is tasked with investigating a tragic incident where two North Korean soldiers were killed in a shootout with South Korean soldiers. However, the number of bullets found at the scene doesn't seem to add up.

As the mystery unravels, the film takes viewers through the complex relationships and camaraderie that have developed among the soldiers from both sides, leading to unexpected friendships and heart-wrenching betrayals. With confident, economical direction and believable performances, Joint Security Area makes for a surprisingly tender movie, with plenty of food for thought.

Watch on Tubi

6 'The Yellow Sea' (2010)

Directed by Na Hong-jin

Another South Korean thriller, The Yellow Sea is a crime film by director Na Hong-jin, most well-known for The Chaser and The Wailing. It centers on Gu-nam (Ha Jung-woo), a down-and-out taxi driver living in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in China. Overwhelmed by debt and despair, Gu-nam accepts an offer from a local gang to travel to South Korea and assassinate a target. In the process, he winds up being pursued by both the Korean police and Chinese mobsters.

While not as compelling as Na's masterworks, The Yellow Sea is a stylish and explosive affair boasting solid lead performances and energetic storytelling. It's interesting in that it features the same lead actors as The Chaser, though here they play opposite roles; Ha is now the protagonist, while Kim Yoon-seok is the villain.

Close

Rent on Apple TV

5 'The Heroic Trio' (1993)

Directed by Johnnie To

The Heroic Trio is a charmingly over-the-top Hong Kong action movie about three women who join forces to take on the Evil Master (Yen Shi-Kwan). They are the sword-wielding Tung (Anita Mui), the shotgun-toting Chat (Maggie Cheung), and the "Invisible Woman" Ching (Michelle Yeoh), who is forced into service to the Master. It was directed by Johnnie To, perhaps most famous for the 2005 crime film Election.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, this is not, but the movie still crams an impressive amount of outrageous stunts and fight scenes into its lean 83-minute runtime, making it ideal viewing for a certain kind of martial arts fan. Gunn included it on his list of his favorite action movies ever.

Close

Watch on Criterion

Directed by Ringo Lam

Hong Kong action hero Chow Yun-fat leads this Ringo Lam flick as Gou Fei, a tough and principled small-time criminal who, after a heist goes awry, ends up betrayed and left for dead by his comrades. He becomes consumed by vengeance and sets out for retribution. Armed with an array of guns and explosives, Gou Fei seeks redemption through blood, sweat, and gunfire.

It's a high-octane action extravaganza, chock-full of intense set pieces (and some cool shots where the camera takes on the POV of a speeding bullet). While it may not rise to the heights of John Woo's work, it's enjoyable just for Chow's leading charisma. Full Contact was another film that Gunn ranked among his action favorites.

Full Contact Release Date July 23, 1992 Cast Chow Yun-Fat , Simon Yam , Anthony Wong Rating R Runtime 104

Buy on Amazon

3 'Mesrine' (2008)

Directed by Jean-François Richet

Mesrine is a two-part crime film about the real-life French gangster Jacques Mesrine (Vincent Cassel). It chronicles his rise from soldier to small-time crook to notorious bank robber and kidnapper, and ultimately the most wanted criminal in France. Mesrine's fearless and charismatic personality, along with his complex relationship with his lover and partner in crime, Jeanne Schneider (Cécile de France), drives the narrative.

Mesrine was a larger-than-life figure, and some of his antics are utterly unbelievable - despite being true. Cassel excels at playing these kinds of characters, and this is one of his very best performances. He carries much of the movie on his own, drawing comparisons to Al Pacino's work in Scarface. Mesrine was another entry on Gunn's best action movies list.

Mesrine: Killer Instinct Release Date October 22, 2008 Director Jean-François Richet Cast Vincent Cassel Rating R Runtime 113

Watch on Kanopy

2 'Ms. 45' (1981)

Directed by Abel Ferrara

Ms. 45 is an exploitation film directed by Abel Ferrara, the filmmaker behind King of New York and Bad Lieutenant. It's a revenge story about a mute young woman named Thana (Zoë Lund) who is attacked twice on one fateful day; an experience that pushes her to the edge. She takes matters into her own hands, embarking on a vigilante killing spree to seek vengeance against the men who have wronged her.

Paying homage to movies like Death Wish and Taxi Driver, Ms. 45 is a lean, mean project, clocking in at just 80 minutes but featuring a ton of violence and intense storytelling. Although not successful or well-reviewed on release, it has since become a cult movie and is frequently cited as one of Ferrara's best films. Gunn named it as one of his favorite action flicks.

Ms. 45 Release Date April 24, 1981 Director Abel Ferrara Cast Zoë Lund , Albert Sinkys , Darlene Stuto , Helen McGara , Nike Zachmanoglou , Abel Ferrara Rating R Runtime 80

Watch on Kanopy

1 'Brotherhood of the Wolf' (2001)

Directed by Christophe Gans

Set in 18th-century France, this historical action-horror follows the royal naturalist Grégoire de Fronsac (Samuel Le Bihan) and his Iroquois companion Mani (Mark Dacascos) as they are sent to investigate a string of killings attributed to a supernatural creature terrorizing a rural province. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a complex web of secrets and political conspiracies. They also cross paths with a skilled fighter, Jean-François de Morangias (Vincent Cassel), who becomes both their ally and adversary.

Brotherhood of the Wolf is a unique movie, offering a fresh take on werewolf tropes alongside sumptuous cinematography, terrific set design, and believable performances. The creature looks good, particularly for its day, thanks to a blend of CGI and puppets courtesy of Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Gunn included it on his top action movies list.

Brotherhood of the Wolf Release Date January 31, 2001 Director Christophe Gans Cast Samuel Le Bihan , Vincent Cassel , Émilie Dequenne , Monica Bellucci , Jeremie Renier , Mark Dacascos Rating R Runtime 142

Watch on Kanopy

NEXT: 10 Great Movies Recommended by Hayao Miyazaki