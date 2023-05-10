In case you missed it — and you almost certainly did not if you've even glanced at Collider in the last couple of days — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is at long last here. According to our review from Ross Bonaime, it's a thrilling, "tearful goodbye" to the scrappiest, most lovable team in the MCU. The question isn't whether to watch it, the question is how. Watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters (and immediately!) is the right move. But grabbing tickets is more complex than it used to be. When it comes to the various kinds of advanced sound and screen tech available at various theaters, there are choices to make before you book your viewing. Luckily, director (and newly minted head of DC's cinematic efforts) James Gunn has opened up about at least one option that he feels adds essential depth to any viewing of his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: ScreenX.

What Is ScreenX?

By now, any serious moviegoer is familiar with IMAX, the decades-old viewing option that projects specially shot movies onto a stories-high screen. Similar to IMAX, films must be formatted for ScreenX during shooting or post-production, creating a 270-degree panoramic experience that enhances the onscreen visuals and the film's narrative by expanding key selected scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium. As a result, supplementary imagery, which is specifically developed by the AFX team, is projected onto the walls during action sequences and crucial scenic moments, filling the viewer's peripheral vision and drawing them deeper into the story.

Why James Gunn Loves ScreenX

There's no hiding that Gunn's trajectory in the industry is rare and wide-ranging. He started out by creating grotesque and fun little films for the beloved New York-based intentional schlock purveyor Troma Entertainment, Tromeo and Juliet, which he also wrote. From there, he went on to create the weird, R-rated superhero spoof The Specials, the remake of Dawn of the Dead, and the live-action Scooby-Doo films before the one-two punch of his brilliant films as a director, Slither and Super. After that came 2014's big MCU gamble, Guardians of the Galaxy, and a high-profile career, including two sequels to that blockbuster hit and visceral action DC projects for big and small screens, like Peacemaker on HBO Max..

Gunn's boundless cinephilia and love for big, fun, wild cinematic experiences fueled all of it. Given that, it's little wonder that ScreenX is right up his alley and would want people to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in that spectacular format. While the final Guardians adventure used the format, it's not the first time the MCU has used ScreenX. Starting with 2018's Black Panther, nine other films from the franchise have benefited from it. Non-Marvel hits such as Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Batman have taken advantage of their depth and impact. How those carefully constructed cinematic experiences appeared in Screen X may have prompted Gunn to try it for his big blast of a final Marvel movie.

In the interview, Gunn touts ScreenX as the "future of cinema," praising its format and style for an immersive movie experience. "I think it's great to have something that really surrounds you in a real way," he says, adding how the evolution of other in-theater tech and its new format is a logical next step. "We've had sounds surround us in movie theaters, hearing it from different directions, so why not broaden out what we're seeing on the screen, too? Make us feel like we're really in that environment and completely immerse ourselves in that screen?"

"What I'm most excited about with ScreenX is a lot of our sets and big scenes," he adds. "We have this wonderful set design by Beth Nickel, like when you go into the 'Orgascope,' which is this gigantic satellite that's grown from organic matter. And I think the outer space stuff should be super cool, jumping out in their different colored astronaut suits. I think ScreenX is perfect for that."

So, when choosing which kind of screening you'll shell out for when you book a seat for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, seek out ScreenX. It's what James Gunn would want for his gargantuan goodbye to the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is now in theaters. For ScreenX theaters near you, click here.