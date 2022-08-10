Prior to his two exceptionally successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Suicide Squad, James Gunn had explored an alternate look at the superhero movie. His 2010 movie Super was a brutal, dark, and twisted take on the genre. It was only his second feature — coming four years after his directorial debut Slither — and it remains the lowest-grossing movie of his career. It was an unfortunate coincidence that the much-anticipated, big-budget Kick-Ass had been released less than a year before Super and shared many similarities, which audiences picked up on. However, Super really does have its own unique approach to the overstuffed superhero genre. Rainn Wilson stars as Frank Darbo, a depressed short-order cook fed up with the constant disappointments his life throws at him. When his wife Sarah (Liv Tyler) is kidnapped by seedy strip club owner Jacques (Kevin Bacon), Frank creates a costume and a catchphrase (“Shut up, crime!”) and becomes The Crimson Bolt, a wannabe-superhero intent on teaching a lesson to all the rulebreakers in the world and rescuing his wife. Frank arms the Crimson Bolt with a pipe wrench, recruits comic book store worker Libby (Elliot Page) as his kid sidekick Boltie, and faces off against drug dealers, child molesters, and line-cutters.

With Gunn’s satirical tone and Wilson’s well-proven comedic talents, Super sounded like a perfect opportunity for Wilson to showcase his brilliant comic skills. However, his performance as Frank is surprisingly serious for the most part. In the opening, Frank’s sincere voiceover explains the misery he has endured in his life and how only two moments have made it worth living: his wedding day, and the day he helped a police officer catch a thief. This establishes Frank as a bit of a tragic figure and puts his real reasons for becoming The Crimson Bolt into question. There is a sense that he is a man who has finally snapped after years of misery and mistreatment, rather than a hero compelled to do good for the world.

There are hints to Frank’s mental instability in the film’s early stages, particularly when he confesses that he has been plagued by unusual visions his whole life, which go on to influence the violent side to his personality. In one early scene, he envisions himself stabbing someone in the throat before calling himself “too weak.” This overwhelming feeling of weakness is a common trope in superhero movies in which the hero is essentially irresolute before finding and coming to terms with their power. Frank selects the pipe wrench as a weapon to make up for the fact that he does not have any superpowers, and this is when his violent side completely engulfs and takes over him. Frank also takes a television show about a fictional superhero known as The Holy Avenger (Nathan Fillion) far too seriously, and while these scenes are comedic, the way Frank seeks inspiration from the character has worrying undertones.

Frank’s reason for becoming a superhero is to save Sarah, yet he goes looking for criminals in areas where crime is common just so he can fuel his violent tendencies. He struggles to determine the extremity of other people’s actions, and gives them the same treatment of a bludgeon to the head with his pipe wrench. No matter the occasion, he does this without remorse and a delusional mindset that he is making the world a better place. In the scene where he attacks a man who has butted in line, he is aware that the man has clearly seen his face, yet he still leaves to put on The Crimson Bolt costume and return to confront him. The man even protests that he just saw him without his costume on and he is not fooling anyone, nevertheless he still attacks him. A woman who was hardly involved also gets the same brutal treatment. Frank’s immediacy in putting on his costume implies that he feels safer inflicting violence as The Crimson Bolt even if it is not hiding his true identity. It is his second personality which he has longed for his whole life, and his bottled-up rage comes out as soon as he wears the costume no matter the circumstance. It is noted several times that his costume does not fool many of those who know him, but he does not seem to care.

When the excitable Libby comes into Frank’s life, she is initially enthusiastic and likeable. She unwittingly feeds Frank’s desire to become the Crimson Bolt by recommending him a lot of real-life comic books and questioning why no one has ever tried to be a real superhero. However, once she assumes the identity of Boltie, The Crimson Bolt’s kid sidekick, she joins in with Frank’s violence. Initially, he scolds Libby for attacking Jerry (Zach Gilford), someone who is potentially innocent and insists they only inflict pain on those who have actually broken the law, even though he does not show any kind of guilt when he attacks the couple in the queue. His inconsistency and contradictory nature further showcase his unsound mind. When they officially team up, Libby develops feelings for Frank, and in one shockingly uncomfortable scene, she forces herself onto him. This scene does not last very long and is quickly forgotten about, and while it is more than likely that Gunn was just aiming for some dark shock humor, it showcases a very concerning moment between two deranged people believing themselves to be superheroes.

Super proves that the real-life possibility of a crime-fighting, costume-wearing vigilante is beyond ludicrous and irrational. An individual as deranged as Frank who is blatantly unaware of the true effect of his actions would perhaps better suit a supervillain story, and when Frank’s monotone voice-over comes again in the epilogue, it highlights the staggering change he has gone through as a result of his actions; he is no longer the somewhat sympathetic protagonist he was in the prologue, and is now someone who is dangerous and psychotic. This dark reality is subdued by the colourful comic-book style of Super, and as Frank stares at the drawings on his wall in the movie’s final shot, it leaves the audience with a conflicting message. Even by the end, Frank’s story still feels unfinished, as if he could soon venture to even darker places.

Critics and audiences have noted the tonal inconsistencies of the film, but it has amassed a large fanbase over the years. The Crimson Bolt’s speech before killing Jacques is treated as a triumphant moment, but it actually only serves to amplify his mental incapability. He shows alarming signs of a personality disorder, and while the ending follows many of the beats of a conventional superhero movie, it is far from the typical presentation of good conquering evil. Gunn has made his interest in shaking up the superhero genre known, and he was also involved in the 2019 horror movie Brightburn, which gave the classic story of Superman a horror twist. It has been suggested that Super and Brightburn are part of the same universe due to a poster of The Crimson Bolt seen in Brightburn’s credits. Super is essentially a superhero movie where the lead character is neither super nor a hero, and the sincerity which lie beneath the character is an often uncomfortable exploration of a dangerous individual believing themselves to be doing the right thing. Once the credits roll, Frank Darbo feels closer to Travis Bickle than Peter Parker, and he never demonstrates anything heroic to rightfully call himself a superhero.