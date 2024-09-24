This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Less than 24 hours after it was announced that Kyle Chandler would play Hal Jordan in Lanterns, another DCU project just got an exciting new update. An exclusive report from Deadline revealed that The Old Guard's Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as the feature villain in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but specific details about whom he could be playing are still under wraps. Schoenaerts is best known for his role as Alain van Versch in Rust and Bone, the 2012 steamy romance drama which also stars Marion Cotillard. He most recently starred as Corporal Herbert Zubak in the Max Original TV Series The Regime, and also played Django in the series of the same name which is currently streaming on Netflix. He'll next appear in The Old Guard 2 alongside Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Craig Gillespie has been tapped to direct Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is expected to release on June 26, 2026. Gillespie most recently directed Dumb Money, and is also known for helming the Emma Stone-led Cruella, and Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, the film which saw Robbie earn an Oscar nomination and Allison Janney take home an Academy Award win. Otto Binder and Al Plastino are credited as writers on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for creating the character, and Tom King also received a writing credit for his work on the Supergirl comics. Ana Noguiera will write the screenplay for the superhero movie, and she is best known for her roles in The Vampire Diaries and The Blacklist, and will make her feature screenwriting debut on the project.

Who Is Playing Supergirl in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’?

Milly Alcock, who is best known for her role as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, has secured the role of Supergirl. She is also confirmed to appear in James Gunn's Superman alongside David Corewnswet, as one of many heroes who will make their debut in the first official DCU feature film. Alcock will go toe-to-toe with Schoenaerts in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and although details about his role are being kept under wraps, many fans are speculating that he could be playing Krem of the Yellow Hills, the antagonist in the comic book which the upcoming film is loosely based on. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will hit theaters on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Schoenaerts in The Old Guard, streaming on Netflix.

