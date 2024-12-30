If you’ve been hearing the name James Gunn lately, it’s likely because he’s now leading the DC cinematic universe alongside Peter Safran, and/or because he’s directing the upcoming Superman (2025). That film isn't technically the first thing in this somewhat rebooted DC Universe, but it will be the first major entry as far as theatrical releases go, so it’s kind of a big deal. The trailer, which is all one can go off in 2024, has generally been well-received at least, and the whole project feels like it’s in good hands, on account of Gunn’s track record with superhero movies.

Of all the films he’s directed to date, most classify as superhero films in one way or another (the only two exceptions being the comedic horror movie Slither, and the terrible anthology film Movie 43, of which Gunn only directed one segment). In anticipation of Superman (2025), here are all those Gunn-directed movies that can be classified as superhero flicks, ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the great.

6 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

Starring: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff

Okay, there’s an argument this one shouldn’t be counted among all the other James Gunn-directed superhero movies, given it’s sort of the 2020s equivalent of a TV movie, going straight to Disney+ and all. It’s also only 40-ish minutes long, so it’s hardly feature-length or anything in any event. Still, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is canon, like it or not. It’s also part of the overall Guardians of the Galaxy series, is stylistically and tonally in line with the other films, and proves decently charming for what it is.

Of course, what it is isn't as good as the full movies, so it is inevitably going to end up in last place. It’s fluffy, lightweight, and broadly funny, capturing the Christmas spirit well while telling a story about kidnapping Kevin Bacon. You could go watch the other movies featuring the Guardians without this Holiday Special and still generally get what’s going on, but it’s a nice breather episode of sorts, and fleshes a couple of characters out a little more: namely, Drax and Mantis. Could be better, could be worse. It’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; nothing more, nothing less.

5 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Starring: ​​​​​​​Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista

This might be a controversial opinion, but of the three main Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the weakest. Part of that might not entirely be James Gunn’s fault, though. Anyone following movie-related news back in the late-2010s will remember how Vol. 3 was temporarily postponed after Marvel effectively fired James Gunn for reasons they eventually realized weren’t really worth firing someone over. Also in the late 2010s, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame utilized the Guardians characters in fairly surprising ways that naturally reshaped what Gunn could do with the characters in his third and final film about them.

Given the delays and the other circumstances, Vol. 3 works pretty well as a send-off for the Guardians of the Galaxy, being one of those rewarding bittersweet kind of endings that proves to be much heavier on the sweet than the bitter. The heavier moments aren’t balanced as well with the lighter ones compared to the other two Guardians of the Galaxy films, and the whole thing is a tad overlong, not to mention not as visually appealing as the other two (it kind of looks a bit cheap, or not as inherently cinematic as the other two… maybe it’s the use of color?). But the stuff that works here really works, and it’s still a good conclusion to what ended up being an impressive trilogy.

4 'Super' (2010)

Starring: Rainn Wilson, Elliot Page, Liv Tyler

Though he’s since been associated with both Marvel and DC, the first James Gunn movie that could conceivably be called a superhero movie existed outside either one of those well-established universes. It was, instead, a darkly funny, twisted, and exceedingly gory film called Super, focusing on a vigilante who views himself as a superhero, even if a lot of the time, his heroics involve smashing people in their heads with a wrench, sometimes for only doing slightly wrong things.

A decade and a half on, Super is the perfect halfway point between the superhero blockbusters Gunn became well-known for directing in the 2010s and 2020s, and the sorts of schlocky, violent, bad-taste movies he had a hand in writing (namely, Tromeo & Juliet) when he was younger. It’s amazing to watch something so different from his later movies about superheroes, given Super deconstructs and grimly parodies (in a way) the sort of movie that would make Gunn a household name. It’s not a movie for everyone, and is probably a tough sell, but it’s bold, punchy, sometimes hilarious, and overall very memorable.

3 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena

The Suicide Squad has a similar demented sense of humor and willingness to get violent as Super, but feels overall a bit more refined and palatable. As such, it’s easier to call it a genuinely great superhero movie, rather than a cult classic that will hit for some people while deterring others. The Suicide Squad is also noteworthy for being Gunn’s first outing in the DC universe, coming out between the second and third Guardians of the Galaxy movies he made for Marvel.

Like 2016’s less successful Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad sees a group of antiheroes banding together to take on a suicide mission, with the promise that they’ll be granted freedom if they succeed and survive. But it does that premise right this time around, and ends up being a ton of fun, cleverly finding chances to be sentimental and a little emotional among all the scenes of violence and moments of admittedly funny crude humor.

2 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017​​​​​​​)

Starring: ​​​​​​​Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista