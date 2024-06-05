The Big Picture Beck Bennett joins the cast of James Gunn's new Superman movie, portraying a reporter at the Daily Planet.

Bennett, a former SNL member, has appeared in several films following his departure from the sketch comedy series, including, most recently, Netflix's Unfrosted.

The upcoming Superman film will introduce a new version of the Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios' Superman is currently shooting in Atlanta, and now the first DC film of the James Gunn era has added a new funny man to the call sheet. Former Saturday Night Live member Beck Bennett has joined the cast of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear how exactly he will fit into the story, but THR reported that Bennett will portray a reporter at Superman's in-universe newspaper, the Daily Planet.

Whatever role Bennett ends up playing, he will be joining a large ensemble cast already onboard to tell the Metropolis man's story. David Corenswet is starring as the titular Superman/Clark Kent, while Rachel Brosnahan will play his love interest Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult is set to portray Superman's villainous archenemy, Lex Luthor. Several other DC comic characters are also set to appear in the film, alongside Bennett and the other established cast Superman will feature Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terriffic. If Bennett plays a reporter, he will be joined at the Daily Planet by Wendell Pierce who plays the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Perry White.

While the story of Superman remains mostly hidden in the Fortress of Solitude, it was reported in May that the project was around halfway done filming, so more details may be on the horizon. Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, is directing Superman as the first film in the rebranded DC Universe from a script he wrote himself. He is also producing the film for DC alongside the company's other co-CEO, Peter Safran.

Bennett Is a Beloved 'SNL' Alum

Image via NBC

While Bennett's role is still mostly shrouded in mystery, it will be a continuing turn to film for the actor who became a standout star on Saturday Night Live. Bennett was a member of the cast for eight seasons, often appearing alongside Kyle Mooney in some of the most well-known sketches of the last decade. His friendship with Mooney was even spoofed during a 2017 sketch in which he jokingly admitted that the duo were having problems. Bennett left the show at the end of its 46th season in 2021.

After departing SNL, Bennett began ramping up his film career, though he had appeared in films such as Zoolander 2 and Brigsby Bear while still a member of SNL. In 2023, he starred in a voice role in the animated Netflix film Nimona alongside Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed. His most recent film role came just a month ago, when he appeared alongside numerous other SNL cast members past and present in Netflix's Jerry Seinfeld-led Pop-Tarts comedy, Unfrosted. Bennett will also star in the Comedy Central film Office Race, though his part in Superman may end up being his most high-profile film gig yet.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Episodes of SNL can be streamed on Peacock.