We are in late November, and ideally, thoughts and sights are gradually turning towards what lies ahead in the new year. Come 2025, the re-birth of the DC Universe will finally be upon us with the launch of James Gunn's new and improved take on Superman. Filmmaker Gunn and co-head of DC Studios has been flooded with questions regarding the new Superman film, and the larger DC Universe which will be kicked off by Creature Commandos. Gunn has recently offered a few new details on what comes next.

Creature Commandos will kick off the new DCU timeline, but many have their sights set on Superman as a key starting point. "Everything's going to be totally different," Gunn said during an appearance on MovieZine. "One of the things I love about DC Comics is that they've always been able to tell different stories in different ways." The filmmaker goes on to add that the new line of DC offerings will have something for everyone. "We have something that's relatively serious like Superman and then something that's relatively comedic like Peacemaker all in the same universe. [Or] something very adult, like Peacemaker [and] something pretty family-friendly like Superman," he said. A variety of options will be a key feature of the movies that Gunn intends to produce as he fleshes out the new DC Universe. He asserts:

"They've told stories that were more family-orientated, stories that were more adult-orientated, dark stories, light stories. I think for us, we just want to tell a bunch of different stories."

Fresh Stories Every Time in the Rebooted DC Universe

The new timeline kicks off this December on the small screen with Creature Commandos. July 2025 will see the arrival of Superman in theaters with David Corenswet playing the titular Man of Steel. The new year will wrap with the second season of Peacemaker debuting sometime in late 2025 on Max. Still speaking on the subject of the broader DC Universe, Gunn confirms that fans can rest assured that it won't be repetitive, saying:

"A lot of those different stories are going to be in the DCU. I think that to be able to tell different kinds of stories is kind of what makes things fun. One of the things I've gotten a little sick of is all these stories being relatively the same. I'm trying to step outside of that. We at DC are trying to step outside of that."

A Corenswet-led film, Superman, is written and directed by Gunn, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane alongside Corenswet's Clark Kent. It is the first film in the rebooted DC Universe, and the official synopsis reads: "The story follows the titular superhero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way in a world that views this as old-fashioned." The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as his arch-rival Lex Luthor. Also on board is Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan among others.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as we wait for the first footage from Gunn's first big DCU film.