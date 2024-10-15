The DC Universe will make its way to the big screen next summer, and James Gunn wants the world to believe that a man can fly. The director of the upcoming Superman has released a new look at next year's blockbuster, focusing on the presence of Krypto. The adorable pet has been a part of the hero's mythology for decades, but he's never been seen by audiences on the big screen. That will change on July 11, 2025, when a new franchise attempts to make a statement in cinemas across the planet. Superman and his dog are here to stay.

Taking care of a dog can prove to be difficult. Lucky for Clark Kent (David Corenswet), his dog has almost the same powers that he does. The image shared by James Gunn shows Superman and Krypto staring at the Earth from the moon. Plot details connected to Superman remain under wraps, but viewers can be sure that the movie will explore the friendship between the titular hero and his pet. It remains to be seen if Krypto will remain as a friendly reference to the comic books that inspired the movie, or if the character will be central to Clark Kent's story.

Superman will introduce a new version of the Man of Steel after Henry Cavill portrayed the role in the DC Extended Universe. David Corenswet will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. While it could be easy to assume that Lex Luthor will be the main antagonist of the story, James Gunn likes to surprise the audience. Many DC Comics characters will make their way to the big screen thanks to Superman. Time will tell which ones will be allies to the last son of Krypton and which ones will be powerful foes.

The Start of a New DC Universe​​​​​​​

If Superman turns out to be a major hit at the box office next summer, there will be more adventures to come from this world. Warner Bros. hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to build a new franchise based on the pages of DC Comics. Movies, television series and even video games will come together to build a universe based on some of the most famous heroes and villains on the planet. The first television series set in the franchise, Creature Commandos, will premiere on Max before the end of the year.