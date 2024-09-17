Although updates have slowed down since James Gunn's Superman wrapped filming more than a month ago, one DC comic book writer just came out of left field to drop an exciting bit of news. While speaking on an episode of the Capes and Lunatics Podcast, Superman comic writer Mark Waid revealed that Krypto the super-powered dog will appear in the 2025 DCU film. Waid is best known for writing Batman/Superman: World's Finest, and also wrote the famous Superman comic in 1996, Kingdom Come. Waid has recently been working with Marvel also on properties such as Daredevil and Captain America, but he's still plugged into the operations at DC. While talking about what he admires about Gunn and is looking forward to seeing in 2025's Superman, Waid had this to say:

"I like Gunn's reverential approach by and large to this kind of stuff, and you know reverential without taking it too seriously. I mean, the movie has a dog in it, a superpowered dog with heat vision."

It sounds like Superman will have his iconic canine sidekick in the debut DCU film, which is currently slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Gunn's reverential approach to comic book storytelling is one of the reasons his Guardians of the Galaxy resonated so strongly with fans. He has an innate ability to make a group of misfits feel authentically like a family, and not like a studio is trying to force a family down your throat and make you care about them. If Gunn sticks to what he knows when it comes to the new era of DC storytelling, fans who have been waiting for a faithful live-action adaptation of the most iconic DC characters are in for a treat.

Who Is Confirmed To Star in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’?

James Gunn's Superman has assembled quite the team for the DCU debut, headlined by David Corenswet as the man of Steel himself and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as his Lois Lane. There are other major superheroes at play as well, including Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) and Isabela Merced, who have each been tapped to play Supergirl and Hawkgirl, respectively. Leading the film in the feature villain role is Lex Luthor, who will be portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. coming over from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker to also play a role in Superman. Nathan Fillion will also play Green Lantern, and Wendell Pierce will lead the Daily Planet as Perry White.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

