James Gunn’s new Superman movie just got a glowingly hopeful tease from one of its stars now less than four months out from release. It’s not uncommon for major comic book tentpoles to feature star-studded ensembles, but Gunn and Superman casting director John Papsidera have put together a group for the debut DCU film to rival anything ever seen on the big screen. One of the names set to join the DCU later this year is Anthony Carrigan, famed for his role as NoHo Hank in Barry. Carrigan has been tapped to play Metamorpho, the immortal shapeshifter who has been around in DC comics for more than 50 years, and during a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Carrigan promised a movie that inspires hope and is uplifting for the audience:

"I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say is just what a joy it was to work on a project like that. I'm so excited to obviously bring something like McVeigh to audiences, but also something that inspires such hope and is really about something very uplifting."

Featuring alongside Carrigan in the leading role in Superman is David Corenswet, who will bring the first major DCU hero to life in Clark Kent, aka The Man of Steel, Superman. Corenswet is known for his work as the Projectionist in Pearl (Mia Goth) and for starring alongside Glen Powell in Twisters. Set to headline Superman opposite Corenswet is Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star who will portray the fearless journalist, Lois Lane. Alien: Romulus and The Last of Us star Isabela Merced has been tapped for the role of Hawkgirl, with Nathan Fillion portraying Green Lantern, a role he will later reprise in the upcoming Max series, Lanterns. Nicholas Hoult will step into the feature villain role of Lex Luthor in Superman, with other stars such as Frank Grillo, Wendell Pierce, Sean Gunn, and Pruitt Taylor Vince all part of the ensemble.

More DCU Projects Are Coming Beyond ‘Superman’