One of the most anticipated comic book movies of next year just got a major reveal from the writer and director. On his personal Threads account, DC co-CEO James Gunn unveiled the first look at Superman merchandise, which comes in the form of a coaster that shows the Metropolis City Seal. This is one of many updates that Gunn has dished out on social media, whether it's revealing set photos unprompted or responding to fans honestly when being asked genuine questions about his creative process. The city seal looks distinctly old-school, which lines up well with previous set photos of The Daily Planet and other iconic locations which appear starkly different from previous Superman director Zack Snyder's vision of the city.

Just in the last couple of weeks, Gunn has revealed to fans that Superman has wrapped filming in Cleveland — a stop on the filming tour which resulted in plenty of set photos being released to the public — and he also unveiled the official Superman logo, which could previously be seen on David Corenswet's Man of Steel super suit. Superman is due in theaters in less than one year on July 11, 2025, meaning its biggest contender as the schedule currently sits is The Fantastic Four, which will release two weeks later on July 25. Gunn made a major name for himself working on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel, and next summer he'll go toe-to-toe with his former co-workers for box office glory.

James Gunn Is Currently Navigating the Filming, Release, and Development of Multiple Projects

Image via James Gunn

The DCU is set to launch later this year with Creature Commandos, the animated series which will premiere on Max in December, and will continue in 2025 with Peacemaker Season 2 and the debut feature film, Superman. Gunn recently confirmed the screenplays and teleplays for all three aforementioned projects were complete, and that he was overseeing production on multiple other projects that have yet to be officially announced or greenlit. In the same thread he also revealed that his sole focus was on shooting Superman while it wrapped and that Greg Mottola continues to shoot Peacemaker Season 2 in Atlanta. After years of continuity issues, multiple timelines, and rushed development, it appears DC can finally bring something to the table to rival Marvel Studios.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the coaster with the first look at the Metropolis seal above and stream the most recent Superman movie, Man of Steel, on Max.

