The Big Picture James Gunn's work ethic is unwavering, with his ability to write, direct, and produce top-notch content leaving even his collaborators amazed.

Gunn is currently juggling multiple projects, including directing Superman and working on Season 2 of Peacemaker and Creature Commandos.

With a packed schedule ahead, fans can anticipate the release of Creature Commandos in December 2024, followed by Superman in July 2025.

We’re not saying that James Gunn never sleeps, but he certainly isn’t Threading about his dream journal. The multi-hyphenate creative has always been in the business of staying busy but, after taking over co-chair duties of DC Studios with Peter Safran back in 2022, Gunn has been working harder than ever. Even his friends and collaborators aren’t quite sure how he does it as, during a recent panel chat with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, at last weekend’s FanExpo Boston, Alan Tudyk praised Gunn for his work ethic and drive to make the best possible content for audiences.

Just as flabbergasted as the rest of us about how Gunn gets everything on his plate done, Tudyk said:

“I do not know because he writes them all. He writes them all. I think he wrote all the episodes for Peacemaker [Season 2]. He did the same thing with Peacemaker [Season 1]. He wrote them all. It was like stand back. I mean, and you're not getting scripts that are first draft-y, you know, where you're like, ‘Oh, this will change. This is weak here. It's gonna— that'll get better, that’ll get better.’ You read it, and you're like, ‘Oh, this is done. This is a completed thing. It's very good.’ He’s very, very good and prolific.”

Writer, Director, Editor — James Gunn Does It All

Upon taking over co-leadership duties at DC Studios nearly two years ago, Gunn was all gas and no brakes from the word “go.” He’s currently in the process of directing the David Corenswet-led production, Superman, which Gunn also wrote and will produce, all of which he’ll be also doing for Season 2 of Peacemaker. And then there’s the animated series, Creature Commandos, on which Gunn will once again be showing off his triple-threat skills. Confirming that filming has already begun on Peacemaker, Tudyk teased that another excellent season is on the way for fans of the hilariously crass John Cena-led series.

“So he wrote Peacemaker, but he is not directing every episode, which he ended up directing every episode of Season 1. But I think there are other directors that he has, but like really good directors, not people where you're like, ‘Oh, I don't know that person at all.’ I forget [but] he was pictured with somebody who, if I was a better actor, I would know who that director was. When I saw him, I went, ‘Hmm that's a good director, let me immediately forget his name.’”

Presumably, the image Tudyk is referring to is one that Gunn recently shared on his Instagram where he can be seen standing with Superbad and Adventureland director, Greg Mottola, who is set to helm episodes two and three of Peacemaker’s second season.

Right now, Creature Commandos is slated for a December 2024 arrival on Max, with Superman soaring into cinemas on July 11, 2025, and Peacemaker not yet set for its Season 2 return. You can now stream Season 1 of Peacemaker on Max and stay tuned at Collider for more Fan Expo content!

