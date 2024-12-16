It's going to be a big week for Superman. The first poster for James Gunn's take on the Man of Steel, which stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, has just been released. And not just that, but we've also been told that the first trailer for the movie will be released later this week, which will give us our first look at Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor back in action for the first time in forever. The movie should follow a more established Clark Kent, working in Metropolis at the Daily Planet and moonlighting as Superman, when it flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Superman will also include a massive ensemble of heroes and other characters that includes Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathigi), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), Perry White (Wendell Pierce), and more. Gunn directs, from a script that he wrote himself, and as co-CEO of DC Studios, is a producer alongside Peter Safran.

What Can We Expect from 'Superman'?

Last week, while speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Gunn revealed that the movie was set to show off a side of Superman we hadn't seen on screen before. "I don't think we've ever seen the big science fiction Silver Age Superman aspects that we have in our movie," said Gunn. "And we've never seen...you know, you'll see it when the movie comes out, but we've never seen this specific part of Superman's life." Gunn also teased that the Lex Luthor we would see in the film would be the biggest threat any Superman had faced to date, adding that Hoult's physical presence would make him more of an equal.

"I don’t think we've ever seen the Lex that Nick is. Nick is, he's imposing. You go, 'Oh, f**k, poor Superman.' That's the thing we never see, and not in film. Sometimes in the comics you go, 'Oh, Superman is f**ked,' because Lex is so smart and good at what he's doing. But in the movies you're going, 'Lex is about to get f**ked.' You see now where Lex is, he's not the person you want to have against you."

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the first poster above, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the trailer dropping later this week.