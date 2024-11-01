The first official DCU project, Creature Commandos, is set to premiere in just over a month, but arguably the most important one on the slate just got a major update from James Gunn himself. On his personal Instagram account, Gunn posted a picture of Metamorpho to hype up his appearance in Superman, and a fan took to the comments to ask if his costume would be CGI or practical in the upcoming DCU film. Gunn quickly responded and revealed that Metamorpho, who will be played by Barry star Anthony Carrigan in the film, will be completely practical. This certainly comes as a surprise given his powers, which allow him to transform and shape-shift various parts of his body or his entire figure as a whole, but still welcome news for fans who enjoy practical effects over CGI.

Superman is due in theaters on July 11, 2025, and the film will feature a plethora of DC characters in addition to the titular characters of Clarke Kent and Lois Lane. One member of the Lantern Corps, Guy Gardner, has been confirmed to appear in the film and will be played by Nathan Fillion, who has previously worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Isabela Merced will also star in Superman as Hawkgirl, with Frank Grillo playing Rick Flag Sr. in addition to playing the character in Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2. House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock has been tapped to play Supergirl in the movie and will also topline her own film, and former X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, the feature villain of the DCU film.

What Other DCU Projects Are Currently in the Works?

In addition to Creature Commandos, which will premiere later this year, and Superman, coming in 2025, there are also several DCU projects on the slate confirmed to be in development and moving towards production. Peacemaker Season 2 is currently filming its final two episodes and is aiming to release in 2025, and Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chaldner will also topline Lanterns, an upcoming Max series following John Stewart and Hal Jordan. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is also confirmed to be in the works and has recently been building out its cast.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the DCU and get ready to watch Creature Commandos on Max.

