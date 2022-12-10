Superman fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster of epic proportions over the last few weeks and the ride is not over yet. After a heavy five-year gap without witnessing Henry Cavill in his super suit, the actor finally gave the people what they wanted when he reprised his role as Kal-El for a theater-shaking mid-credits appearance in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. In what was supposed to be the start of a fiercer era for the DC legacy, following James Gunn and Peter Safran's chief appointments at DC Studios, Cavill then followed up with an official announcement of his return to the role. However, earlier this week, reports surfaced that suggested Cavill's highly-anticipated Man of Steel 2 could be on the chopping block alongside a slate of other DC projects.

Just days after Gunn vaguely explained that "some of it [the report] is true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not," the DC Film's chief has assured that the Kryptonian hero is still very much a priority for the studio. When asked by a fan on Twitter "if we're gonna see Superman," Gunn responded: "Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority."

His comments come after a shocking report from The Hollywood Reporter threw DC's previously bright-looking future into uncertainty. The report read: "The first, which builds on the shuttering of Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, is the closing curtain of the Snyderverse, and the heroes cast by filmmaker Zack Snyder for his Justice League. This one sees the shutting down of Man of Steel 2, with a returning Henry Cavill, and having no more Aquaman, fronted by Jason Momoa." The report went on to state that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Momoa's Aquaman and Cavill's Superman were all set to appear in a cameo in the studio's upcoming The Flash film but this could also be off the table. "There is a debate inside the studio as whether or not to keep the cameo and if its inclusion promises something that studio would have no plans on delivering," the report read.

Hollywood hero Cavill has been dominating headlines following his official return as the most powerful hero on the planet in Black Adam. In the blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene, Superman tells Kahndaq's protector Teth Adam, "we should talk." It was later revealed that Johnson campaigned behind the scenes for Cavill's return lending itself to a very last-minute shoot for Cavill's half of the scene. In fact, it was so last minute that the scene was filmed just a month prior to the movie hitting the big screen.

Given the fact that the cameo did indeed see the light of day, as well as Cavill's official announcement, it's hard to believe the studio would be willing to backtrack on such a global announcement. As of right now, Superman's fate is still up in the air but Gunn's confidence is hopefully a sign of good things to come.

You can read Gunn's tweet here and watch Cavill in action in The Man of Steel trailer below: