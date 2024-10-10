While it was undeniably exciting when James Gunn's Superman wrapped filming earlier this year, the saddest part was that it meant he would no longer be able to share updates and set photos on his social media. Shortly after the 2025 debut DCU film wrapped production, Gunn revealed that although the work on location was complete, the work on the film overall was far from over, as editing and visual effects work was only beginning roughly a year (at that time) until the film was scheduled to fly into theaters. We know Gunn has always been transparent with fans who ask for updates and messages, and one fan may have just gotten Gunn to inadvertently reveal when we will be getting the first look at Superman via a teaser or the first official trailer.

On his personal Threads account, a fan asked James Gunn if we were getting a Superman teaser or trailer before the end of the year, and Gunn responded with only an emoji, but it's the finger on the chin emoji that signifies thinking. For anyone else, this might not mean anything, but in the past, Gunn has not hesitated to debunk rumors or tell someone no if something simple wasn't going to happen. This drop feels more like the first look at Superman is coming sooner than we think, but he may not be able to officially announce it yet. Gunn has always preferred the surprise method over scheduling his news drops, meaning that he very well could post the first trailer for Superman on his personal socials one day before the end of the year with no prior heads up.

Who All Stars in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’?

James Gunn tapped Twisters and Mrs. Maisel stars in leads roles, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock will also play Supergirl in the film and topline her own film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Nathan Fillion will play Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner, with Nicholas Hoult playing the feature villain, Lex Luthor. Isabela Merced and Frank Grillo will also star in the film as Hawkgirl and Rick Flag Sr. with Grillo also playing Flag in Peacemaker Season 2 and Creature Commandos.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch the first DCU project, Creature Commandos, when it premieres on Max on December 5.

