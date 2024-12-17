When staring down expansive universes, whether they are dynastic television series such as the Law & Order shows or the ever expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe with films and television shows and shorts, it can be intimidating to someone who's never seen a single minute. Countless forums online are dedicated to the "proper" starting point and there's almost never a consensus. If you're a fan who is maybe, like this author, terrible about keeping up with films as they release in theaters and only catch them months later on streaming, worried about running into a similar issue with James Gunn's DCU, fret not.

Collider's Ross Bonaime visited the set of the upcoming Superman film and heard it from James Gunn himself that if you're a little late to the party on his Man of Steel, you're going to be okay. When asked by a journalist if the upcoming film spends time setting up future DCU works, Gunn was quick to answer:

"Zero. Zero. I mean, maybe two little things, two moments, but basically if something's there just to set up something else, fuck it. I even say that. And for all I know, those things can be cut by the time we get to the editing room because something has to exist for this movie. And if that works in tandem with setting up characters that exist in other media, then that's great."

Gunn's apparent philosophy for any threads he and his team may or may not be weaving within Superman for his future DCU is that if it works on both levels, that's great, but if its only purpose is to set up something else, it's not making it in. The take is refreshing for people who have been used to scouring the internet for orders of consumption for giant IPs. Gunn explains that "Everything needs to stand by itself." The effort to create an IP that is seemingly palatable to someone who could be entering it at any time is admirable. "I don't want somebody to have to go see this movie and be relying on anything else," Gunn explains with the caveat that "once we get down the line, that may change a little bit."

He used the example of his work on Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He says that, "In Guardians, what did you have to see in Guardians 3 to really understand it? You'd be better off seeing the first two Guardians, but even Infinity War, I explained it in an elevator, the whole plot." Gunn continues to drive home that "It's like trying to keep things as simple as possible so you don't have to have homework, especially TV shows that some people aren't into."

What's Going on with the DCU?

Gunn has officially launched his DCU with the premiere of Creature Commandos, an animated series where, according to the logline, "Amanda Waller assembles a covert team of monstrous operatives, including a werewolf, vampire, and gorgon, to undertake high-risk missions deemed too perilous for human agents." Another show fans can expect is Lanterns, following Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, one of the Green Lanterns. In response to being asked about Superman's link to the upcoming Lanterns show, Gunn reiterated, "It's really about this [Superman]. Now, are seeds being planted? Yes, there's seeds being planted, but that is never going to be the predominant thing in any scene for me."

Superman flies into theaters July 11, 2025.