Ahead of tomorrow's trailer release, James Gunn has been cheeky and released a short snippet from Superman, which has given us a tasty little preview of the action to come. We see David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, and we also get a tiny preview of what promises to be one of the most listened-to soundtracks of 2025 as well.

We also see glimpses of the rest of the cast, which includes Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathigi), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), Perry White (Wendell Pierce), and more. Gunn has directed the movie off his own script, and he also serves as a producer on the film alongside Peter Safran, the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Gunn.

Superman and Lois Will Have a Relationship Never Before Seen

Collider's Ross Bonaime was one of a number of lucky journalists who were invited to the set of Superman earlier this year, where Gunn previewed some of the movie, and opened up on what we could expect to see from the film. He explained that the relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane would already be established when the film began, but that it would be something different to what we've seen from the famous couple in previous iterations of the Superman lore.

"The relationship between David and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don't think we've seen in – I hate to say stuff like this – but I don't think it's something we've ever seen any superhero movie ever. It's a complicated relationship, and we really get into it and there's long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate and what it would be like for a person who's this incredibly intelligent, strong-headed, stubborn, skeptical journalist, to have a relationship with someone who can lift a skyscraper. [When the story begins] she knows who Superman is."

We have a host of content from Collider's trip to the Superman set, so be sure to have a look at that via the search function. Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the teaser above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and be sure to check the site tomorrow when the full trailer for Superman is released.