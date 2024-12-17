The first official trailer for Superman is expected to arrive later this week, and the comic book world is anxiously buzzing for the first real look at James Gunn’s live-action DCU debut. Gunn has worked with DC in the past on The Suicide Squad and is also one of the creators of the animated series, Creature Commandos, but he’s been candid since he assumed creative control at DC that Superman was the project that would truly launch the universe. Collider’s Ross Bonaime went on a set visit before Superman wrapped filming earlier this year, and he spoke about how the action in Superman needs to be different from something like Guardians of the Galaxy, and how one famous project, in particular, inspired some scenes in the air:

“It was a bunch of things. I wrote up this big document on action and what our philosophy is of action and how we shoot it and what it is, and keeping it alive in the air as well as on the ground. And to be able to shoot stuff in the sky as if we were shooting it because everything was rougher like it’s in Guardians, like it’s in The Suicide Squad. And being able to shoot stuff in the sky like that is really hard. So we took a lot from other films like Top Gun: Maverick, which we are shooting flying things.”

Top Gun: Maverick was the second-highest-grossing movie worldwide of 2022, earning roughly $1.5 billion, losing only to Avatar: The Way of Water, the sci-fi sequel from James Cameron that hauled in more than $1.6 billion in international markets alone. The film won an Oscar for Best Sound and was nominated in other categories such as Best Editing, Music, VFX, and Best Picture, and its action was universally regarded by fans as some of the best the genre has ever seen. If there’s even a hint of Top Gun: Maverick to be detected in the scenes where Superman takes flight, fans are in for some of the best action from the Man of Steel we’ve ever seen on the big screen. Top Gun: Maverick star and movie lover, Tom Cruise, will certainly be happy to hear his legacy sequel is inspiring what may be the biggest superhero movie of 2025.

Who Stars in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’?

Toplining Superman in the lead roles is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as the fearless journalist and reporter Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult in the feature villain role as Lex Luthor. Frank Grillo will also reprise his Creature Commandos role of Rick Flag Sr. in Superman and will also play the character in Peacemaker Season 2. Nathan Fillion will portray Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in the 2025 superhero tentpole, with Skyler Gisondo and Wendell Pierce playing Jimmy Olsen and Perry White of the Daily Planet, respectively. Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, Alan Tudyk, and Sean Gunn will also star in Superman.

James Gunn’s Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for updates and coverage of the film, including the first trailer, and our recap of our set visit. Watch Gunn’s debut DCU project, Creature Commandos, on Max.

