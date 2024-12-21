It looks like James Gunn’s Superman is soaring into the record books. Following the release of the highly anticipated first trailer on December 19, the next chapter in the Man of Steel’s cinematic journey has already made history, setting a new milestone for DC and Warner Bros. Gunn, who is the man behind the movie as both writer and director, took to social media to celebrate the achievement and thank fans for their overwhelming support.

Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!

In just 24 hours, Superman racked up an incredible 250 million views worldwide, making it the most-watched trailer in DC history. But the celebration didn’t stop there. Fans flooded social media with over a million posts about the trailer, officially crowning it the most talked-about trailer in Warner Bros.’ history. It's fair to say that the unprecedented response from fans has signaled unbelievable anticipation for the return of the Son of Krypton to the big screen as we witness the return of arguably the most iconic superhero of all time.

What Did We See in the 'Superman' Trailer?

The trailer introduces David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, balancing small-town roots in Smallville with his responsibilities as Earth’s greatest protector. What a guy. We also see Rachel Brosnahan absolutely fitting the bill as Lois Lane, and it may genuinely be her that ends up stealing the movie from the brief glimpses we've seen so far. Then there's Nicholas Hoult making his debut as Lex Luthor, bald head and all, and the trailer isn't just packed with moments that highlight both the humanity and heroism of Superman, but also ordinary superheroism.

We don't see Kal-El punching monsters or throwing planes (though there is some sort of fire-brathing monster), we see him saving a small girl. That's the difference. The trailer also hinted at the big interconnected world we'll get to see in Gunn's DC Universe, with brief glimpses of heroes like Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, not to mention of course, Krypto, who is a very good boy.

Look up, because Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned for more.