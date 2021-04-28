It may be a while before we see another James Gunn film, if the filmmaker gets his way. In a new interview with Den of Geek, Gunn teases a potential shift to making TV shows after he finishes Peacemaker. Before you worry, he is still making Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

While we all wait in anticipation for Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark to completely steal the show with his dad bod and man-eating habits, Gunn has been busy working on a spin-off series centered around The Suicide Squad character Peacemaker, played by a very visible John Cena in the film. Gunn is aiming to finish the HBO Max series before jumping back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians 3.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: James Gunn Reveals Why ‘The Suicide Squad’s King Shark Has a Dad Bod

Gunn seems to be having so much fun working on the Peacemaker series that he says he is considering sticking with the TV format. “I love doing Peacemaker. I could see just making TV shows after Guardians 3. It’s a possibility.” This would be a significant turning point in the filmmaker’s career, after delivering hit after hit on the big screen. Perhaps being able to stare at John Cena’s shining Peacemaker helmet all day on set was so appealing that he doesn’t want to go back, or perhaps we’ve seen enough TV shows in recent years play with movie-size budgets and gore that Gunn doesn’t feel limited by the format.

Whatever the case may be, we still have a while to go before we see Gunn’s first TV series come out, which he describes as a very messed up and timely version of Captain America.

“I think that the actual inspiration for Peacemaker was the shitty 1970s Captain America TV shows that I loved when I was a child. And I think Peacemaker exemplifies a lot of things about society that are going on politically, and what people’s beliefs are about America and the world. So being able to tell those stories that are slightly more socially conscious in their essence, but also outlandish, he lends itself to that.”

Peacemaker is set to debut in January 2022 on HBO Max, while The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit both theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

KEEP READING: James Gunn Reveals 'The Suicide Squad' Is Completely Finished and, More Unusually, Had No Reshoots

Share Share Tweet Email

Why Chris Pine's 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit' Is Worth Another Look The mostly-forgotten 2014 film features a well-cast lead and Kenneth Branagh playing a Russian gangster.

Read Next