It looks like one of the newest characters from the DC Universe will come back earlier than expected, as James Gunn has teased that Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) could be seen in a project from the franchise before the second season of Peacemaker airs on television. Through his official Threads account, the filmmaker teased the fact that Adrian Chase could show up long before the Max original show has a chance of launching new episodes. While not giving any more details as to what that project could be, it's interesting to see the interconnected nature the franchise is aiming to improve.

Vigilante, alternatively known as Adrian Chase, was introduced in the first season of the show when he constantly tried to help Peacemaker (John Cena) with his determined mission of taking down the evil organization led by his father (Robert Patrick). However, his lack of experience made Vigilante an unreliable partner, constantly committing mistakes and being afraid of the violent nature of his line of work. But Adrian compensated his mistakes with a devoted loyalty to Peacemaker and his cause, always showing up when he was needed, and even when the titular hero was already tired of him.

The second season of Peacemaker has recently hit a couple of speed bumps, with the Writers Guild of America strike bringing several projects to a halt. In addition to that, Gunn is currently busy with many other tasks due to his new role as the co-president of DC Films. Focusing on a single season of television proves to be a difficult task when you have to plan out the entire future of a franchise that includes movies made for theatrical exhibition, multiple television shows meant to premiere on a streaming platform and even video games. While it will be a while before Peacemaker and his crew come back, the project is personal for Gunn, almost guaranteeing the release of new episodes.

What is James Gunn Working On?

The first project from the new DC Universe that Gunn is directly working on is Superman: Legacy. Scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, the film will feature David Corenswet as the new iteration of the Man of Steel. Set in the first few years of Clark Kent working at the Daily Planet, the movie will focus on how he balances his life as a journalist and as a superhero, in a world where multiple heroes are already established figures. Rachel Brosnahan is set to play Lois Lane, the love interest for the titular hero and the Daily Planet's star reporter. In a couple of years, a new universe will give audiences new versions of the characters they know and love.

