'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' had five credits scenes, so who knows how many 'The Suicide Squad' will have?

James Gunn has revealed another fun tidbit about The Suicide Squad, in yet another fan conversation on Twitter. The director often engages with movie fans through his Twitter feed, and his newest revelation suggests there is going to be more than one end-credit scene in his upcoming DC movie. When a fan asked if there was going to be “a” post-credit scene in The Suicide Squad, Gunn replied with a not-so-cryptic “A?” It looks like we might have two, if not three, end-credit scenes on our hands when it comes to the highly anticipated team-up flick.

Those who remember Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 know we’re lowballing it when we say there could be multiple end-credit scenes. The sequel film had an unprecedented five post-credit scenes, so anything is possible when it comes to The Suicide Squad. The big reveal from Gunn came today after he shared some impressive fan art of a movie poster for the upcoming film, which featured Starro front and center. The director reminded fans that there are exactly three months left until the movie debuts, and engaged further with other members of the DC fandom.

Another Twitter user asked if it was true that Gunn turned down a Superman flick, and took it one step further by asking him to explain why. “Because The Suicide Squad interested me more. Just because one character is more famous or popular doesn’t mean I’m going to be more creatively invigorated by the story for the over two years it takes to write & direct a film,” Gunn responded. When another user mentioned they hoped it wasn’t his only DC project, he reminded them of his Peacemaker series starring John Cena, which will debut on HBO Max next January.

It’s been nothing but great news from Gunn lately, as the director recently revealed that The Suicide Squad needed no reshoots. He admitted, “we [The Suicide Squad’s crew] didn't do a single shot of pickups or any post-production shooting. Outside of Chris Nolan, that almost never happens, if at all, on tentpole superhero films.”

The Suicide Squad lands in theaters on August 6.

