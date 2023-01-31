Co-CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced an absolutely stacked slate of upcoming content for their newly minted DC Universe. Between the big screen and our televisions, DC fans are in for quite a feast with projects like a new HBO series on Themyscira, a new animated series, and the introduction of a new set of theatrical superheroes including Superman, Batman, and Supergirl, to name a few. With so many new projects announced, seasoned director and co-chair of this massive slate of storytelling, Gunn is still debating whether he'll direct future DCU films or focus entirely on the writing.

The first film slated to kick off the new DCU is Superman Legacy, which already has a July 2025 release date. During their announcement, Safran revealed that Gunn "is currently writing it," and he continued explaining, "we certainly hope that he will direct it." While they're keeping specific plot details close to the chest at this time, Safran also explained that this won't be an origin story saying, "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage, with his human upbringing. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

While Gunn has not been announced as the film's director it's clear that he's the first choice for the job. However, creating a whole universe takes a ton of work, and as Gunn and Safran dedicate themselves to the storytelling of their DCU, Gunn may or may not be able to split his time between writing and directing. “I only have one, me. And I only have seven days in the week, all of which are used in the service of DC storytelling," said Gunn.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Dave Bautista Says He Won't Be Playing Bane in DCU

James Gunn Has Already Written a Portion of the Upcoming DCU

Gunn explained that he's already written some of the projects he and Safran have planned saying, "I can write more. I've written a lot of that. I've worked a lot on the outline for The Authority myself." He also revealed he wrote all seven episodes of the upcoming animated series, Creature Commandos, which sees Amanda Waller creating a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners.

While Gunn certainly has not stepped away from directing entirely, he did say that he'll likely "have to make a decision at some point." Ultimately, Gunn just wants to do whatever is best for the DCU as he and Safran work to create a cohesive and satisfying story. The writer/director says that he's figuring it out as they go along, asking if it's best for him to focus "on Superman and making sure we have a great opening" or whether he should give "a little bit to that, a little bit to this?" Gunn concluded that "it's not an easy answer, and I'm figuring it out as I go along. It's the number one unknown thing about this, I don't have all the answers. I'm just trying to learn as best as I can, how we can keep the quality because that's what matters."

At the end of the day, Gunn's priorities lie with the storytelling. He said, "I can't go into politics, I can't do anything with science, so the only thing I can do for this planet is to create stories about love. And that's what I think that we can do over the next eight to ten years." Whether that mission keeps him penning scripts or jumping behind the camera is something we'll have to see as the DCU evolves.

Superman Legacy will debut in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Find out more about everything DC announced today, from a new Superman movie to The Brave and the Bold.