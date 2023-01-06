James Gunn has revealed that he is working on the development of an unannounced DC TV show. The DC co-boss teased the development of the unannounced show on Twitter today, stating that he has written one-third of it, along with working on a number of other projects.

Of course, nothing about the show has been revealed except for Gunn’s little tease on Twitter, as the plans of the next step for DC Universe films and TV shows is expected to be unveiled towards the end of this month, when Gunn and fellow DC co-boss Peter Safran will share details of an eight to ten-year plan. Gunn obviously has a lot on his plate, as he is also working on a Peacemaker spinoff series, which will focus on DC universe’s Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

The series will pick up from where the Peacemaker one ends. Waller will return to the spinoff series as the ruthless warden of Belle Reve Penitentiary. In Peacemaker, Waller had a supporting role in the series while her daughter, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), joined a black ops team to fight off an alien invasion. Despite Waller’s supporting role, the show still explored how she is capable of doing anything to achieve her goals, which led her daughter to expose the Suicide Squad and her mother’s other secret operations.

What's Peacemaker's Future in the Reimagined DCU?

Peacemaker focuses on the journey of Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker (John Cena), a trained killer trying to become more than who his Nazi father trained him to be. However, the second season of the show is expected to follow Christopher as he tries to exorcize his father’s ghost. With Peacemaker season 2 and its spinoff series in works, you have to wonder how Gunn plans to juggle it all, especially with the news of an unannounced show in works. Does this mean that the release date of some of these shows would be pushed back, or the unannounced series will not be filmed for some time?

In his tweet, Gunn also shared his progress on Marvel’s character, Rocket, for the third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Gunn previously revealed that he had always believed that Rocket was the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He explained that Rocket was one of the reasons he came back to work on the third volume after he exited Marvel for DC.

