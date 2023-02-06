Out with the old and in with the…old? It’s hard not to feel a sense of trepidation about James Gunn’s new slate of DC films given all of DC’s failed attempts at building a shared cinematic universe in the vein of Marvel. Gunn has recently unveiled his first chapter of the new DCU content, titled "Gods and Monsters" and unveiled an Elseworlds plan. But is it all cut from the same cloth as past WB decisions?

The Snyderverse

Back in the 2010s, Zack Snyder's strategy for the DC Universe was to create a shared film franchise that would feature a dark, grittier tone, and a more realistic and grounded take on the iconic comic book characters. He sought to establish a coherent continuity and interconnectedness between the films, and create a recognizable visual style that would set the films apart from their competitors. Snyder also aimed to stay faithful to the source material, incorporating elements from the comics into his films and exploring deeper and more complex interpretations of the characters. Starting with Man of Steel and continuing with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman, the universe was all set to be as glorious as Marvel’s. However, Zack Snyder’s departure from the Justice League film in the wake of a family tragedy and Warner Bros.’ general dissatisfaction with his take on the Justice League film resulted in them roping in The Avengers director Joss Whedon to piece together a cut of the film which ultimately did not go over well with critics or audiences and resulted in significant restructuring of DC internally.

Multiple Jokers, Harley Quinns, and Batmans

For a casual fan, it’s hard to understand the difference between the Elseworlds label and the DCU films, given how they’re all ultimately based on the same thing. Take Todd Phillips Joker for instance, which is said to have a sequel sometime next year, bringing Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn to the pre-established world from the first film. Between this film entrenched in Batman mythos and featuring different versions of Bruce Wayne and his rogues, it’s hard for the general audiences to distinguish it from the Matt Reeves Batman film which is set to have a sequel in 2025 that is also set in Gotham and has its own version of Joker that was teased in the previous film and stars a completely new actor, Barry Keoghan. All this is different from the preexisting James Gunn verse of DCU which features Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, different from the upcoming Lady Gaga version.

Keep in mind, this Harley has been seen on screen with a different Batman and Joker before, briefly going up against Ben Affleck and Jared Leto’s takes on the characters respectively in David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad. We also don’t know if Reeves will bring his own version of Harley Quinn at some point in his Elseworld. This is all while Gunn sets a whole new DCU Batman with his own Bat family and villains that will compete with Elseworld versions of characters (be it Jokers from Todd Phillps or Reeves). Meanwhile, Aquaman and The Flash from Snyder’s universe seem to be on board to follow Gunn into the new DCU which makes very little sense if the message of the new guards is to indicate any form of change. Gunn has even failed to shed any light on Jason Momoa’s odd campaign to be the new Lobo for the DCU whilst remaining the King of Atlantis in the DCU.

How Can the DCU Juggle So Many Different Versions?

As Gunn moves forward with his DCU, it’s hard not to see the trap that has already been set for him. Why wouldn’t some DC fan prefer Reeves’ Batman or Penguin (set to get his own eight-part HBO Max series) and disrupt the fanfare around Gunn’s DCU Batman, the way Snyder fans did with anything that pushed against the Snyderverse continuity? Aside from a general reset, who exactly is going to explain to the mass populous which Superman is and isn’t in the DCU when we just saw Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller summon Henry Cavill’s Superman in the now-defunct Black Adam universe? Is it going to be the Superman Legacy Superman? Cavill’s? Or whichever one is introduced in the Ta-Nehisi Coates Black Superman film?

On paper, the idea of Elseworlds may seem like an easy solution to the already fractured DC characters and universe, but for the general moviegoer who doesn’t watch every film that’s put out by the studio, all it does is create confusion. Furthermore, there’s nothing stopping the incumbent DC Universe from further dividing the way it did in Hamada’s reign when Snyder’s fandom pushed back against changes to the universe. While the MCU will remain united under the banner of single heroes and villains, DC will not only have three Bruce Waynes running around (this isn’t even mentioning the Micheal Keaton one who may or may not appear in The Flash film) and three Clark Kents if Cavill’s still technically existing due to Viola Davis remaining a focal point of the DCU.

What Does the Future Hold for James Gunn's DCU?

While the idea of connecting video games to main storylines is promising, the lack of a hard reset means that Gunn’s universe will be plagued by all the same issues that hurt the DCEU post-Snyder. By not completely resetting, the slate of features will continue to be haunted by Snyder both in terms of a fan base that won't be pleased with him axing Snyder's characters but keeping his alive, but also because he has multiple versions of the same characters due to the Elseworlds strategy which is essentially what the DC execs were formerly doing.

DC fans need a win and make no mistake, James Gunn with actual knowledge of source material and familiarity with the Marvel jungle gym is a get for DC. Rather than a suit making purely fiscal decisions and having no knowledge of how to prop a comic book world to life, we at least have someone who enjoys the characters and has genuine admiration for the comics. But, DC fans have been burnt in the past, quite a few times now. With Snyder's volatile fan base still kicking, and the new plan retreading the missteps taken in the past, there is cause for caution. Hopefully, all this is water under the bridge and a new glorious tomorrow brings forth unity and the hard-fought victory DC fans need when we see the first chapter in live action.