Actors breathe life into their characters and the story through their performances. They transform themselves by adapting the personality, appearance, and mannerisms of their characters. Seasoned actors, whether part of an acting family or otherwise, have dedicated most of their lives to telling stories of all stripes.

There aren't many, if any, projects that they shy away from. From fast-paced action movies to science-fiction thrillers to romantic comedies and family-friendly animated movies, some actors can be seen and heard across multiple projects. Other actors have honed their craft to concentrate on only a particular genre and refined their portrayals of mysterious complex characters.

Susan Sarandon (at least 100 movies)

Image via Havoc

Dead Man Walking (1995), Atlantic City (1980), and Thelma and Louise (1991) might be Susan Sarandon's most notable roles throughout her acting career. These are not her only roles. Sarandon has over 165 projects completed and in development. At least 100 of those projects include a wide range of films such as romantic dramas and thrillers.

In 1970, she played Melissa Compton, daughter of a wealthy businessman, in the movie Joe. In 2021, she appeared in the Red Bird Lane. In 2022, Sarandon will appear in a few episodes of the TV series Monarch, while in 2023, and is signed on to have a leading role in the science-fiction film Blue Beetle.

Helen Mirren (at least 100 movies)

Image via Pathé Pictures International

Dame Helen Mirren usually portrays sophisticated, intelligent women such as Dominique, the leader of a modeling agency, in Raising Helen (2004), Morgana, an enchantress in Excalibur (1981), or The Queen of England in The Queen (2006). Mirren's recognizable film role was in The Long Good Friday, where she played Victoria, the girlfriend of a crime boss who kept a watchful eye on anyone who threatened her boyfriend.

Mirren's first film role was in Herostratusin 1967, where she played an Advert Woman. She will star in the movie Sniff, which will likely premiere in late 2022, and the film Golda, which will likely premiere sometime in 2022.

Jackie Chan (at least 119 movies)

Image via Lo Wei Motion Picture Company

Hanging off the side of a clock tower to jumping from one 28-foot building to another, no matter how extreme the stunt, Jackie Chan will likely perform it. He even earned two Guinness World Records for performing the most amount of stunts by a living actor. With more than 142 projects completed and in production, he has starred and appeared in over 119 movies.

Chan started acting in martial arts films in the 1970s, such as Shaolin Wooden Men (1976). In 2021, Chan appeared in the movie Good Night Beijing(Wan Jiu Zhao Wu). He will be the lead actor in the film Ride On(2022), where his character, Lao Luo, is a stuntman barely running into financial issues.

Catherine Deneuve (at least 120 movies)

Image via Parc Film

French films, miniseries, and shorts fill Catherine Deneuve's resume. Out of 142 projects that she is attached to, at least 120 of those projects are movies. According to France Today, Deneuve is one of the most admired actresses in French Cinema. Her famous role was in the 1964 movie The Umbrellas of Cherboug (Les parapluies de Cherbourg).

Yet her first acting role was playing "Une petite collégienne," or a small college girl in the 1957 movie The Twilight Girls. In 2021, Deneuve was one of the leads in the drama Peaceful(De son vivant), where she played Crystal Boltanski, a mother who discovered her son was diagnosed with cancer. She is expected to star in the film Habib in 2022.

Michael Caine (at least 128 movies)

Image via Warner Bros.

From the 1960s to the 2000s, Michael Caine has been nominated each decade for an Academy Award. Aside from his awards and nominations, he has over 176 projects he worked or is currently working on, and 128 of those projects are movies. A few of the films he collaborated with director Christopher Nolan, specifically the films Interstellar (2014), The Prestige (2006), and Inception (2010).

His first credited movie role was for the film Hell in Korea in 1956, where he played The National Servicemen, Private Lockyer. In 2021, he had a principal role in the DramaBest Sellers, where his character, Harris Shaw, was a cranky author who refused to advertise his book on a book tour. In 2022, Caine is expected to play Lord Boresh in the movie Medieval.

Samuel L. Jackson (at least 130 movies)

Image via Marvel Studios

Samuel L. Jackson’s portfolio is abundant with smash hits Pulp Fiction (1994), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), and Stars Wars films. He reprised his role as Nick Fury across the Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain Marvel (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Jackson has appeared in at least 137 movies.

His first film was Together for Days (1972), where he played Stan. In 2022, he voiced Jimbo, a respected teacher in Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Jackson was cast in the film, Argylle (2022). In 2023, he is expected to appear in The Marvelsas Nick Fury and voice Vic in Garfield.

Danny Glover (at least 130 movies)

Image via Warner Bros.

Any movie from the Lethal Weapon franchise might be the first movie that comes to mind immediately when hearing actor Danny Glover's name. Glover, with over 200 projects attached to his name, appeared and starred in at least 130 movies. Among those movies include nominations and awards for Best Actor. His first credited film role was for Escape from Alcatraz (1979), where he played an inmate.

In 2022, Glover had one of the leading roles in the film Press Play, where he played a character named Cooper. He also appeared in the 2022 movie American Dreamer. He is rumored to appear in six future movies that have yet to announce a release date.

Karen Black (at least 150 movies)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Karen Black’s decade-long career was filled with gritty characters that didn't fit the status quo. Many, such as The Buffalo News, recalled her as “a seductress for the modern age" during the 1970s. Of the 206 projects she worked on, at least 150 of them were movies.

Her most notable roles were in the movies Easy Rider (1969) and Five Easy Pieces (1970). Black's first credited film was the 1960 film The Prime Time, where she played Betty. Her last movies before her death were Wild in Blue (2015), She Loves Me Not (2013), and Ooga Booga (2013).

James Hong (at least 150 movies)

Image via A24

James Hong's voice can be heard in countless animated movies such as Turning Red (2022), the Kung Fu Panda Franchise, and Sherlock Gnomes (2018). However, animated movies are only a piece of Hong's massive body of work. At the age of 93, Hong received recognition for his work and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Entertainment Weekly. Hong is credited with working on more than 454 projects, and at least 150 of those projects are movies.

China Gate(1957) was his first credited movie role where he played Charlie, but most fans might recognize him for his role as Hannibal Chew in Blade Runner(1982). In 2022, he played Gong Gong in Everything Everywhere All at Onceand is expected to voice Father Bests in the stop-motion film Wendell and Wild(2022).

Danny Trejo (at least 200 movies)

Image via Helios Productions (II)

Although he wasn't originally a trained actor, Danny Trejo has completed or is in the process of completing over 425 projects. Out of the 425 projects, at least 200 have been movies in which Trejo has either starred or had a minor role. One of his first credited movie roles was in Runaway Train (1984), where he portrayed a boxer.

In 2022, Trejo voiced the character Stronghold in Minions: The Rise of Gruand starred as Dr. Garcia in the movie Smile or Hug. Besides appearing on the big screen, Trejo is set to appear as an avatar in the OlliOlli World action game. Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently in theaters.

