James Hong is one of the oldest working actors in Hollywood. In fact, he continues to win over the hearts of audiences with his performances, with him recently playing characters in films like Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Thundermans Return. With a career spanning over six decades, Hong has established himself as an esteemed actor known for his versatility and ability to add layers to every character he plays.

With his talent and enduring appeal, Hong has solidified his place as a Hollywood legend. Throughout his career, Hong has amassed an incredible list of credits, appearing in more than 600 movies and TV shows. From the critical darling Everything Everywhere All At Once to the sleazy sports comedy Balls of Fury, Hong has showcased his range as an actor — effortlessly transitioning between dramatic and comedic roles.

10 ‘R.I.P.D.’ (2013)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

The supernatural comedy film R.I.P.D. follows a cop named Nick Walker (Ryan Reynolds), who dies and becomes a supernatural policeman who captures souls who are stuck on earth. With his partner Roy Pulsipher (Jeff Bridges), Nick foils a scheme that aims to kill everyone on Earth. While on their mission, they begin to piece things together and question the true intention behind their assignment.

Hong plays a retired policeman who becomes Nick’s first avatar. While the film had a stellar cast, R.I.P.D. fell flat on its face and flopped on the box office due to its excessive CGI and derivative plot. However, R.I.P.D is a great blend of supernatural elements and humor-filled scenes, so those who like both movie genres should definitely check it out.

9 ‘Safe’ (2012)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

Starring Jason Statham, Safe is an action flick that’s filled with gritty scenes. Set in New York City, a cage fighter played by Statham named Luke Wright, find himself in a hidden world of danger. He soon encounters a young girl named Mei (Catherine Chan), who is targeted by various groups — the Triads, Russian mobs, and even cops — because of her photographic memory that is poised to unlock a hidden fortune.

In the movie, Hong plays Han Jiao, the big boss of the Triads. Full of bone-crunching scenes and exciting car chases, Safe is a great action film for those who want an adrenaline rush. What’s more, the fight choreography is impeccably directed, making the movie feel more realistic and dynamic.

8 ‘The Art of War’ (2000)

Directed by Christian Duguay

Close

Not to be confused with the book by Sun Tzu, the movie The Art of War is an espionage movie that sees an operative named Neil Shaw, who is framed for murder. To clean his image and name, he must tread carefully and play a dangerous game full of political intrigue and betrayal.

Hong portrays Ambassador Wu, a powerful figure who is suspected of having ties with the Chinese Triad. The Art of War is a classic early 2000s action movie, packed with thrilling fight sequences and high-stakes international intrigue. What’s more, the film explores the moral gray areas of espionage, with Shaw blurring the lines between good and bad to achieve his objectives. However, The Art of War doesn’t have the most original plot and has underdeveloped characters, which makes it harder to enjoy its electrifying action sequences.

7 ‘Balls of Fury’ (2007)

Directed by Robert Ben Garant & Todd Phillips

Close

Viewers should get ready to spike some laughs with the sports comedy film Balls of Fury. In the movie, viewers meet Randy Daytona (Dan Fogler), a former prodigy who had a spectacular failure at the Olympics. One day, while living his life of mediocrity, Randy is hired by the FBI to play in a high-stakes ping pong tournament run by a criminal mastermind.

Hong brings to life the role of Master Wong in Balls of Fury, who is a blind ping pong teacher who becomes Randy’s mentor while in the tournament. Balls of Fury is a hilarious satirization of sports movies and martial arts films. It also isn’t shy from featuring slapstick humor and ridiculous situations, though the comedy sequences and topics can get juvenile at times.

6 ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ (2008)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Movies about alien invasions continue to be a popular plot in film. However, not every movie that has such narratives leaves a mark on audiences. The Day the Earth Stood Still is perhaps one of the best movies under the category, as it partners its visually stunning scenes with intense performances.

In the movie, an alien visitor named Klaatu (Keanu Reeves), arrives on Earth with a mysterious motive — although it’s clear that he might bring forth destruction to the human race. Hong plays the role of Mr. Wu in the movie, a store owner who turns out to be an alien who has been living alongside humans for decades prior to Klaatu’s return. The movie’s thought-provoking message about preserving the earth and its visual effects make it a must-watch movie for fans of alien invasion films.

5 ‘Big Trouble in Little China’ (1986)

Directed by John Carpenter

Directed by John Carpenter, who has also made the films, Halloween and The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China is a whirlwind adventure that introduces a trucker named Jack Burton (Kurt Russell). When Jack goes to San Francisco’s Chinatown to visit his friend’s fiancee, Miao Yin (Suzee Pai), he gets intertwined in a magical conflict with a sorcerer who wants to recover his human form.

Hong chews the scenery as the villainous Lo Pan who plays the sinister figure with menacing ease. Without a doubt, Big Trouble in Little China is inspired by B-movies and martial arts flicks, as seen with its exaggerated action sequences and cheesy special effects. While critics might sneer at the film’s camp aspect, it’s undeniable that Big Trouble in Little China is an entertaining film that combines some of the most entertaining genres and tropes in movie history.

4 ‘Kung Fu Panda’ (2008)

Directed by Mark Osborne & John Stevenson

One of the best martial arts films in the history of movies exists as an animated 3D film. DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda is an incredible heartwarming movie that tells the tale of a clumsy panda named Po (Jack Black) who has big dreams of becoming a Kung Fu Master. When it is unveiled that a prophecy named Po is the legendary Dragon Warrior, he trains hard under the sage Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) to defeat a formidable villain.

Hong lends his voice to Master Ping, Po’s adoptive goose father. HonWhile he’s apathetic towards Po’s aspirations, he eventually becomes Po’s biggest cheerleader. Apart from the inspiring story and hilarious one-liners in Kung Fu Panda, the movie also has exciting and intense action sequences that are fun to watch. Kung Fu Panda has solidified its status as an animated classic, beloved by viewers of every age group.

3 ‘Mulan’ (1998)

Directed by Tony Bancroft & Barry Cook

One of the most popular Disney princesses is Mulan. Based on a Chinese folktale, Mulan follows its eponymous protagonist who disguises herself as a man to prevent her father from joining the army. Using her skills and cunning wit, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) harnesses her inner strength to prevent the Huns from taking over the country.

In the movie, Hong voices Chi-Fu, the advisor to the Emperor (Pat Morita). Hong's humor-filled performance of the Emperor's advisor adds to the movie's charm. Because of its animation that highlights the beauty of Chinese art and architecture, as well as its powerful coming-of-age story, Mulan was an instant hit. What’s more, the beloved Disney princess movie is known for its moving and catchy musical numbers, such as the tearjerker “Reflection” and the inspiring “I'll Make a Man Out of You.”

2 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner is possibly the most popular cyberpunk movie of all time. The neo-noir Odyssey set in a dystopian Los Angeles, a blade runner named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is on a mission to hunt down replicants — genetically engineered androids that look just like humans. Rick begins to analyze his own principles and humanity as he becomes more entangled with his mission.

Hong has a supporting role in the film as Hannibal Chew, a seller from the black market who hunts for organs for replicants. The worldbuilding in Blade Runner is incredibly detailed, from the unique mix of cryptic language spoken by the characters in the movie to its awe-inspiring visuals of a bleak future. While the film failed to become a hit at the time of its release, it has become a cult classic due to its philosophical narrative and atmospheric visual style. The film has since received a sequel, Blade Runner 2049, and an upcoming Amazon series titled Blade Runner 2099.

1 ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (2022)

Directed by The Daniels

Image via A24

The Best Picture-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once takes the concept of multiverses and takes it to the next level. The main character of the movie is Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a first-generation immigrant who is about to lose her laundromat due to a nerve-wracking IRS audit. However, she gets involved in a multiversal war with a powerful individual named Jobu Tupaki (Stephanie Hsu), who is aiming to plunge all realities into anguish.

The character James Hong plays in the movie is Evelyn’s father, Gong Gong. Hong has an incredible chemistry with the cast of movie's cast, and he perfectly plays the role of a disapproving father for Evelyn. The movie might seem like a sci-fi comedy film at first, but it soon dives into a heartfelt story about family and the immigrant experience. Because the movie perfectly balances its heavy and poignant storyline with a rapid-fire and exciting sci-fi plot, it’s been lauded by viewers as one of the best movies of 2022.

